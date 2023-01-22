  
Business, Economy

Telangana Budget session from Feb. 3, to focus on welfare schemes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Jan 22, 2023, 12:46 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2023, 12:46 am IST
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC)
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC)

HYDERABAD: The Budget Session of the Telangana legislature is set to begin on February 3, with the K. Chandrashekar Rao-led government expected to propose its Budget with an outlay of Rs 2.85 lakh crore to Rs 3 lakh crore, with a focus on welfare schemes, for 2023-24.

For the second year running, the session will likely commence without an address from Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, even as the last Assembly session was adjourned sine die.

Relations between the state government and the Governor continue to be tense, with the lack of an invite last year causing a clash with the Raj Bhavan. More recently, on Thursday, the Governor could not confirm with mediapersons if she would be attending the Budget Session this year.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on Saturday chaired a review meeting on the Budget at the Pragati Bhavan. Finance minister T. Harish Rao and senior officials of the state finance department were in attendance.

With the year set to see polls down the line, the Budget allocations will likely focus on the poor and middle-class sections, with more funds to be allocated to welfare schemes.

The state government is waiting on deciding the date for its Budget as it will assess the Union Budget announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. It will tweak the State Budget after taking into account allocations by the Centre.

As per an announcement by the legislature secretary’s office on Saturday, the Budget Session will commence at 12.10 pm on Friday, February 3.

