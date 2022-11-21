  
Business Economy 21 Nov 2022 Indian industry asks ...
Business, Economy

Indian industry asks Centre to focus on job creation, privatisation, tax slabs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 21, 2022, 8:09 pm IST
Updated Nov 21, 2022, 8:09 pm IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs her first pre-budget 2023 consultation with the first group of captains from industry and experts of infrastructure and climate change, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Union MoS for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary are also seen. (PT)
 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs her first pre-budget 2023 consultation with the first group of captains from industry and experts of infrastructure and climate change, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Union MoS for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary are also seen. (PT)

NEW DELHI: Amidst the global uncertainty on economy, India Inc asked the government to focus on key issues such as job creation, rationalisation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), personal income tax slabs, investment, privatisation of public sector units and increasing allocation to capital expenditure among others, in its pre-Budget consultation with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

Ahead of the 2023-24 Budget, the finance minister chaired the first pre-Budget consultation meeting with industry representatives and infrastructure and climate -change experts on Monday.

More meetings are scheduled this week with experts and representatives from other sectors like agriculture and agro-processing industry, financial sector and capital markets, services and trade, the social sector, trade unions and labour organisations, and economists.

Leading industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) demanded that the government lower I-T rates to help revive consumption demand. "…the government should contemplate a reduction in the rates of personal income tax in its next push for reform as this would increase disposable incomes and revive the demand cycle," CII president Sanjiv Bajaj said.

In addition, the CII also told the government that lowering the maximum 28 per cent GST rate on certain consumer durables would boost consumption demand, generate greater rural employment by expediting infrastructure projects in those areas.

"The external scenario is likely to continue to be unfavourable for some time. Hence, we must broad-base our domestic economy by creating new sectors of growth and driving employment generation to boost domestic demand, inclusion, and growth," Bajaj said.
     
To boost job creation, the CII suggested that an employment linked incentive scheme be introduced and the government could consider an urban employment guarantee scheme and initiate a pilot in metro cities first.
     
Another industry body, the PHDCCI, submitted its suggestions virtually. "A five-pronged strategy to revitalise the private investments through measures to enhance consumption, increase capacity utilisation in factories, boost job creation, improve quality of social infrastructure, and accelerate India's economic growth," it said.

...
Tags: pre-budget consultations, finance minister nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Nirmala Sitharaman to meet state FMs for pre-budget consultation on Friday
Sitharaman to kick-start pre-Budget meetings from Nov 21

Latest From Business

File photo of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: PTI)

Nirmala Sitharaman to meet state FMs for pre-budget consultation on Friday

The local unit opened at 81.84 and later witnessed an intraday high of 81.74 and a low of 81.91 during the session. (Photo: PTI)

Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 81.81 against US dollar

A file photo of Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das. (PTI Photo)

War brought new challenges to global economy, says RBI governor

As Deloitte Global CEO since 2015, Renjen developed and executed a global strategy that resulted in Deloitte revenue growing from USD35 billion to more than USD59 billion in just seven years. — By Arrangement

Indian-American Punit Renjen announces retirement as Deloitte CEO



MOST POPULAR

 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Several big movies to keep you hooked on to OTT this week

Chiranjeevi in GodFather (By Arrangement)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Rupee falls 37 paise to close at 81.63 against US dollar

Indian rupee settled at 81.63 against the American currency, registering a fall of 37 paise over its last close. (Photo: PTI)

Rupee marches further to 81.92

The Indian rupee settled at a multi-week high of 81.92 levels on Monday despite negative news out of China. (PTI image)

Rupee plunges 37 paise to close at all-time low of 81.90 against US dollar

Rupee opened at 81.90, then fell further to close at an all-time low of 81.90 against the American currency. (Photo: PTI)

RBI hike interest rates, loan EMIs to shoot up

RBI hiked interest rate by 50 basis points on Friday. (Image: PTI)

Rupee rises 9 paise to close at 81.58 against US dollar

Rupee ended at 81.58, up 9 paise from its previous close.. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->