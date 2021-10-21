Business Economy 21 Oct 2021 Govt aims to make K& ...
Business, Economy

Govt aims to make K'ataka hub for next breed of fabless startups to thrive: Minister

PTI
Published Oct 21, 2021, 6:35 pm IST
Updated Oct 21, 2021, 6:35 pm IST
He said it also aims to propel the Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) sector and support innovative domestic companies
Karnataka Minister for Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology C N Ashwath Narayan. (Twitter Photo)
 Karnataka Minister for Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology C N Ashwath Narayan. (Twitter Photo)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said the government aims to make the state the hub around which the next breed of Indian fabless startups can thrive.

He said it also aims to propel the Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) sector and support innovative domestic companies.

 

"ESDM sector in India, which is predicted to expand at a 16.1 per cent CAGR, presents a golden opportunity for Industries to Make In India for the world and fulfill the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives," Narayan said.

Speaking on the topic 'India's Accelerated ESDM Growth - The Defining Decade' in the 16th edition of Indian Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA) Vision Summit- 2021 virtually, he said, "ESDM sector in the country which is predicted to reach USD 220 billion by 2025 has the potential to create 1,000 start-ups, 10,000 IPs (Intellectual Properties), and 10 lakh jobs."

 

Electronics production has the potential to generate around 1 crore jobs by 2050. Numerous domains and sectors in India such as Agritech, Medical devices, telemedicine, Industry 4.0, Consumer electronics, Space & Defense are dependent on the way Indian Electronics Industry flourishes, according to him.

Noting that the electronics market size in India is over USD 300 billion and the country's share in the global electronics manufacturing consistently growing since in 2012, Narayan said though currently India has more than 100 Semiconductor Design services companies offering semiconductor design to its global customers, it needs to go still further to become self-sufficient in designing and manufacturing semiconductors.

 

Citing the Centre's policy initiatives while expressing confidence that there will be a thrust for manufacturing of silicon and compound semiconductor chips in the country, he said the state with the intention of creating a suitable ecosystem has sector-specific policies including Engineering R& D policy, KDEM, Beyond Bengaluru, among others.

...
Tags: karnataka, startups, dr c n ashwathnarayan, karnataka government
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Business

Thakur said that this increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. (PTI Photo)

7th Central Pay Commission: Centre approves 3% DA increase for Central govt employees

Tesla executives took the company's demands to Modi's officials last month in a closed-door meeting. (Photo: AFP/File)

Tesla lobbies PM Modi's office to slash taxes before it enters market: Sources

The RBI-determined that the aforementioned non-compliance warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty after analysing the compounding application, and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, it added. (DC File Photo)

RBI imposes monetary penalty on two payment system operators

The city-based company has further developed a surface disinfectant that remains active for 24 hours. (DC Photo)

Kerala start-up comes up with anti-virus mask ahead of schools reopening



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

7th Central Pay Commission: Centre approves 3% DA increase for Central govt employees

Thakur said that this increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. (PTI Photo)

Gold gains marginally; silver jumps Rs 323

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,269 per 10 grams. (PTI Photo)

Diesel hits Rs 100/litre mark in Kerala, Karnataka

Diesel costs Rs 100.15 a litre in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: PTI/File)

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for sixth consecutive day

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 110.12 per litre. (Photo: PTI/File)

WPI inflation eases to 10.66% in September

Fuel inflation remained elevated at 24.81 per cent during the month but eased from 26.09 per cent in August. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->