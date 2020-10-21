The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Business Economy 21 Oct 2020 Pharma sector may po ...
Business, Economy

Pharma sector may post Covid-induced rise in Q2 earnings

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVI RANJAN PRASAD
Published Oct 21, 2020, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Oct 21, 2020, 12:24 pm IST
Active pharmaceutical ingredient or APIs segment of the companies are expected to deliver strong sustained growth over the previous quarter
Empty vaccine bottles lie on a tray. Pharma sector's outlook for the second quarter earnings season is quite optimistic given domestic demand, new launches in the US markets and savings on regular expenditure due to Covid related restrictions like travelling, promotional and marketing costs, according to analysts. (AP)
 Empty vaccine bottles lie on a tray. Pharma sector's outlook for the second quarter earnings season is quite optimistic given domestic demand, new launches in the US markets and savings on regular expenditure due to Covid related restrictions like travelling, promotional and marketing costs, according to analysts. (AP)

Mumbai: After the IT sector, it is the pharma sector that is expected to reap benefits of Covid induced business environment in their July-September quarter earnings.

Pharma sector's outlook for the second quarter earnings season is quite optimistic given domestic demand, new launches in the US markets and savings on regular expenditure due to Covid related restrictions like travelling, promotional and marketing costs, according to analysts.

 

“The pharma sector is expected to return better earnings traction for this quarter gaining from revival in the domestic market and new product launches in the US followed by recovery in some business segments. Promotional, marketing and travelling spends still continuing to be lower than the pre-covid levels companies are expected to deliver better EBITDA margins,” said Cyndrella Carvalho, analyst, Pharmaceuticals, Centrum Institutional Research.

 “We expect the quarter growth to be in favour of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), Cipla and Abbott. Except GSK pharma most of the companies are expected to deliver mid-single digit growth in the domestic market,” Centrum earnings outlook said.

 

“DRL would see full quarter consolidation of the Wockhardt brands. Cipla is driven by the Remdesevir and Tociluzumab and favipiravir along with the trade generics benefits. Abbott continues to reflect strong growth amid its lead core brands,” according to Centrum analyst.

US revenues are expected to show recovery along with better contribution from key launches.Indian pharma companies US business is expected to report 8 per cent year on year and 5 per cent quarter on quarter growth as a recovery over the previous quarter.

“We expect the injectable business recovery for Aurobindo Pharma, DRL and Sun Pharma, however, the derma space may continue to face some impact considering Taro. The gAlbuterol launch is expected to support Lupin along with gMetformin relaunch. Also the benefit of galbuterol launch is expected to continue for Cipla,” Centrum  earnings outlook said.

 

Active pharmaceutical ingredient or APIs segment of the companies are expected to deliver strong sustained growth over the previous quarter.

The supply chain disruptions ( mainly from China) are expected to create a larger and better place for the Indian players.

“We look forward to the strong volume gains and sustained better pricing for most of the generic APIs,” Centrum earnings outlook said.

“We maintain our positive stance on the sector and remain optimistic about further earnings upward revision even in the earnings season,” Cyndrella Carvalho of Centrum Institutional Research said.

 

Outlook Comments By Top Pharma Players

Aurobindo Pharma- We look forward to debt repayment. We look forward to recovery in the injectable business along with better traction at Natrol and generics.

Biocon -The market share ramp-in pegfilgratim and trastuzumab along with Semglee launch. Look forward to better traction in small molecules business and APIs.

Cipla -US launch of gProventil approval expected to support the earnings in the quarter. India growth to be driven by Remdesivir and tocilizumab along with faviparavir and better trade generics performance continues.

 

Dr Reddy's Labs - New launches in the US to drive earnings along with gSuboxone. The Wockhardt brand acquisition would be consolidated fully this quarter in India.

GSK - For GSK the vaccines sales and recovery over the months continues however the impact of weak anti-infective seasons could be felt in this quarter.

Lupin - The launch of generic albuterol along with re-launch of gMetforin in the US would drive at least base sales in the US.

Domestic performance to drive margins better, anticipate base recovery from this quarter onwards.

 

Pfizer India - Becosules and Corex along with Minipress have shown strong traction in Q2. We await to see how the Vaccine segment is recovered.

Sanofi - The closure of Ankleshwar transaction would drive earnings. We expect mid-single digit growth and await more clarity on post export hive-off numbers.

Sun Pharma - The US market – speciality segment to see recovery while Taro to see continued impact of pandemic. Also hope to see better India and Row(return on wealth).

Aarti Drugs- Expected to benefit from API demand scenario and lower material costs along with strong demand growth and business dynamics.

 

Granules India - Expected to post better numbers as demand remains strong with 3 new launches in the quarter.

FDC- We expect the recovery and strong growth of the Electral brand to drive the domestic growth along with strong export growth.

Abbott -Given the sub chronic portfolio of the core brands and Insulin franchise should have high single digit top line growth with margin improvements.

...
Tags: covid medicine, pharma company, pharma market


Latest From Business

During April to August 2020, the country received a total FDI inflow of $35.73 billion.

India receives $35 billion FDI in first five months of the fiscal

Farmers block rail tracks near Multania during their agitation over new farm laws, in Bathinda, Thursday. — PTI photo

Farmers not fully aware of agriculture laws: survey

Central PSUs have spent only 32 per cent of its capex target for the fiscal.

CPSUs spend only 32 pc of capex target in H1

Kalyan Jewellers main promoter T S Kalyanaraman.

Kalyan Jewellers gets Sebi nod for Rs 1750 Crore IPO



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard KXI vs DEL Match 38, Kings XI Punjab win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS DC Match 38, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RAJ Match 37, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RR Match 37, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs KXI Match 36, KXI won by 0 DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KXIP Match 36, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR won the Super Over SUN VS KKR Match 35 DREAM11 IPL 2020 T-20 Match

SRH VS KKR Match 35, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs CHE Match 34, Delhi Capitals win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS CSK Match 34, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs RCB Match 33, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS RCB Match 33, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

RBI gives relief to big ticket loans of above Rs 75 lakh

Until now, the risk weight of home loans was determined on the basis of loan amounts and LTV ratios

Need to conclude free trade agreements with US, others: RBI chief

Infrastructure push can re-ignite economic growth, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (PTI Photo)

Indian economy to contract 10.5% this fiscal, says Fitch

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday projected a massive 10.5 per cent contraction of India's economy in the current financial year. (PTI Photo)

Corporate loan recast roadmap, financial ratios for 26 sectors identified

Representational image

India third largest job provider in renewable energy sector after China, Brazil

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham