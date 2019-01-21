search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

India may surpass United Kingdom to become 5th richest

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 21, 2019, 12:14 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2019, 12:14 am IST
Britain likely to get relegated to 7th rank behind France.
France’s improvement in 2019 will depend on the continued relative stren-gth of the euro against the UK’s pound, but much depends on how Brexit turns out, it said.
 France’s improvement in 2019 will depend on the continued relative stren-gth of the euro against the UK’s pound, but much depends on how Brexit turns out, it said.

New Delhi: India is now all set to beat the United Kingdom in 2019 to become the world’s fifth largest economy, according to a report by global consultancy firm PwC.

According to World Bank data on gross domestic product (GDP) of countries, India became the world’s sixth largest economy overtaking France in 2017. 

 

However, IMF claims India’s slower growth led France to relegate the former to the seventh position in 2018.

“The UK was considered to be the world’s fifth largest economy by the IMF in 2018 in US dollar terms at market exchange rates. Based on both the IMF’s forecasts and our main scenario projections, it is likely to be surpassed by two others in 2019: India and possibly also France,” said PwC’s Global Economy Watch report.

It said that one of these changes may be permanent. “India is the fastest growing large economy in the world, with an enormous population, favourable demographics and high catch-up potential due to low initial GDP per head. India is therefore all but certain to continue to rise in the global GDP league table in the coming decades as projected in our latest World in 2050 report,” said the report.

However, it said that United Kingdom and France have regularly switched places over the past decade or two, owing to their similar levels of development and roughly equal populations. 

France’s improvement in 2019 will depend on the continued relative strength of the euro against the UK’s pound, but much depends on how Brexit turns out, it said.

PwC’s Global Economy Watch report projects real GDP growth of 1.6 per cent for the UK, 1.7 per cent for France and 7.6 per cent for India in 2019.
Last week Union finance minister Arun Jaitley had said that when Prime minister Narendra Modi came to power, India was the tenth largest economy in GDP terms in the world. 

“Presently, the fifth, sixth and seventh largest economies namely the United Kingdom, France and India are within a very narrow range,” the finance minister had said in a blog. 

As per the IMF data, in 2018, India is the seventh largest economy with a GDP of $2.69 trillion, preceded by France at the sixth position with a GDP of $2.79 trillion.

The UK, which is facing Brexit blues, had the fifth largest GDP of $2.81 trillion, which is about $119 billion more than that of India, the data showed.

The US was the world’s largest economy with a size of $20.51 trillion, followed by China ($13.46 trillion) at the second place in 2017. Japan ($5.07 trillion) and Germany ($4.02 trillion) were at the third and fourth places, respectively.

...
Tags: gross domestic product, gdp, brexit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Billionaire in a burger queue

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, standing in a queue to get some burgers and fries. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

Models wearing the creations for the Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2019/20 at the Paris Fashion Week Men's AW19. (Photo: AP)
 

Google could launch new fitness band ahead

As part of the transaction, a portion of Fossil Group’s research and development (R&D) team currently supporting the transferring IP will join Google.
 

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)
 

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

With the world’s first On board AI Kirin 980 processor and dedicated NPU, the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro Series automatically identifies more than 1,500 scenarios across 25 categories and selects photography modes and camera settings to deliver incredible, professional-looking images - even for amateur photographers.
 

Lord of the rings: Saturn's halo may be relatively recent trait

A calculation of the mass of the rings based on gravitational measurements of the planet collected by Cassini indicated they formed between 100 million and 10 million years ago in roughly the final 2 per cent of Saturn’s current age.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

GDP growth likely to be tad higher at 7.5 pc in FY20, says Ind-Ra

GDP growth would have been even better but for the global headwinds caused by an abrupt rise in crude oil prices and strengthening of the US dollar

May need more currency as GDP size increasing: RBI official

The RBI had also started co-origination of loans with banks and NBFCs which would help the customers in getting a better rate as the cost of funds of banks were low.

RBI Governor to meet industry chambers on Thursday

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Tax matters: Not liable to capital gains tax on property gifted by relative

For determining the quantum of tax liability you need to compute your total income i.e. your pension and other income, if any and claim various deductions provided under the I-T law.

RBI may take dovish stance in Feb policy with softer inflation

In the previous monetary policy announced in December, RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham