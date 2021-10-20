Business Economy 20 Oct 2021 RBI imposes monetary ...
Business, Economy

RBI imposes monetary penalty on two payment system operators

ANI
Published Oct 20, 2021, 10:51 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2021, 10:51 pm IST
As this was an offence of the nature referred to in Section 26 (2) of the PSS Act, a notice was issued to PPBL
The RBI-determined that the aforementioned non-compliance warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty after analysing the compounding application, and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, it added. (DC File Photo)
 The RBI-determined that the aforementioned non-compliance warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty after analysing the compounding application, and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, it added. (DC File Photo)

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty on two payment system operators for deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

A statement issued by the RBI today read, "The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had, by an order dated October 01, 2021, imposed a monetary penalty of Rs1 crore (Rupees one crore only) on Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), for an offence committed of the nature referred to in Section 26 (2) of Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act)."

 

It further said, "A Compounding Order dated October 7, 2021, was also issued to Western Union Financial Services Inc (WUFSI), a Money Transfer Service - cross-border inbound service (customer to customer only) operator - imposing a penalty of Rs 27,78,750 for non-compliance with certain provisions of the directions contained in the Master Direction on Money Transfer Service Scheme (MTSS Directions) dated February 22, 2017."

The RBI further stated that the penalties have been imposed in the exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 30 and Section 31 of the PSS Act.

 

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entities with their customers, it added.

The RBI further informed that on examination of PPBL's application for issue of final Certificate of Authorisation (CoA), it was observed that PPBL had submitted information that did not reflect the factual position.

As this was an offence of the nature referred to in Section 26 (2) of the PSS Act, a notice was issued to PPBL. After reviewing the written responses and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, the RBI-determined that the aforementioned charge was substantiated and warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty.

 

The RBI further stated that the Western Union Financial Services (WUFSI) had reported instances of breach of the ceiling of 30 remittances per beneficiary during the calendar years 2019 and 2020 and filed an application for compounding of the violation.

The RBI-determined that the aforementioned non-compliance warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty after analysing the compounding application, and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, it added.

...
Tags: reserve bank of india (rbi), payment system, payment system operators, monetary penalty
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

The city-based company has further developed a surface disinfectant that remains active for 24 hours. (DC Photo)

Kerala start-up comes up with anti-virus mask ahead of schools reopening

However, in the long-term, increasing income levels is a positive for gold demand. (Representational Image)

Changing saving habits a challenge to gold demand

Prices are likely to inch up from that prevailing 12-18 months back. (Representational Image)

Home prices seen moving up in a year

The coverage under private pension arrangement is just about 6 per cent in India. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Indian pension system ranks amongst worst



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Air fares move up for leisure destinations

With vaccination picking up and the pandemic coming under control, revenge travel has caught up during the festive season. (Photo: AFP/File)

WPI inflation eases to 10.66% in September

Fuel inflation remained elevated at 24.81 per cent during the month but eased from 26.09 per cent in August. — Representational image/DC

After Air India, govt to disinvest BPCL, float LIC IPO by last quarter of FY22

Pandey said that the government is expecting disinvestment of BPCL in the last quarter as well. (Photo- BPCL)

India looks at close to double digit growth this year: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the investors roundtable meeting hosted by FICCI and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), in Boston. (Photo: PTI)

Re, bonds come under pressure

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.23 per cent higher at 94.28. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->