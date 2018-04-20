search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

RBI minutes: Patel in favour of more data before changing policy stance

PTI
Published Apr 20, 2018, 9:15 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2018, 9:15 am IST
The flow of funds from non-bank sources to the corporate sector has also been rising.
RBI Governor Urjit Patel.
 RBI Governor Urjit Patel.

Mumbai: Favouring status quo on key policy rate, RBI Governor Urjit Patel preferred to wait for more data before changing monetary stance though he took note of recovery in economic activities and continued improvement in credit offtake, according to minutes of the April policy meeting.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by Patel, had left the benchmark repo rate unchanged for the third time in a row after deliberations on April 4-5.

 

As per the minutes of the MPC meeting released by the RBI, Patel noted that economic activity has been recovering, with the GDP growth in 2018-19 projected to be higher at 7.4 per amid clearer signs of revival of investment activity. 

He also said that credit offtake from the banking sector has continued to improve and it is becoming gradually more broad-based. The flow of funds from non-bank sources to the corporate sector has also been rising.

"Even as inflation has moderated in recent months, several upside risks to inflation persist. Hence, I would like to wait for more data and watch how various risks to inflation evolve, going forward," he said while voting for holding the policy repo rate at 6 per cent.

Besides Patel, four other MPC members -- Chetan Ghate, Pami Dua, Ravindra H. Dholakia and Viral Acharya -- had voted in favour of status quo in repo rate. Only one member, RBI Executive Director Michael Debabrata Patra, voted for an increase of 25 basis points.

Patra opined that underlying macroeconomic developments impart "some urgency" to commencing the withdrawal of accommodation in the monetary policy.

Deputy Governor Acharya was of the opinion that the central bank should wait for some more time before withdrawing monetary accommodation.

"I feel it is important to let some more hard data come in, especially on growth, and allow some more time to let the early skirmishes on the global trade front play out. 

"I am, however, likely to shift decisively to vote for a beginning of withdrawal of accommodation in the next MPC meeting in June," he said, as per the minutes.

Dholakia opined that "it is prudent to wait and watch" the events play out before any decisive change in policy stance and/or rate can be considered. 

Dua said that with upside risks to inflation and lacklustre growth prospects, a wait and watch strategy is currently recommended.

Ghate too was in favour of wait and watch before change in monetary stance.

Tags: rbi, urjit patel, policy rate, mpc, gdp growth
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Too hot to sleep? 5 tips to help you get some shut-eye

From avoiding alcohol to investing in a good fan, there are ways to ensure good sleep during summers. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here’s how you can make the perfect cup of coffee, everyday

A team of scientists from University of Oregon has unlocked the key to creating consistent cups of java. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Motorola’s 2018 G and E series with premium 18:9 displays, glass rear unveiled

All the new Motorola phones run on stock Android 8.0 Oreo.
 

Sea levels rising rapidly, new satellite research shows

Sea levels rising rapidly, new satellite research shows. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

People who weigh more than 60kgs shouldn't attend catwalk shows: Fashion critic

Fashion critic says people who weigh more than 60kgs shouldn't attend catwalk shows. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Making teenagers run every day can help protect them from depression

They also recommended an initiative where ten minutes of physical activity was combined with lessons and walking meetings for children (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Time not ripe for large scale privatisation of PSBs: SBI Chief

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

India to invest more than 1 billion pounds in UK

According to DIT figures, total trade in goods and services between the UK and India was 18 billion pounds in 2017.

India claims top spot for 2018 growth among major economies: sources

India regained its status as the world’s fastest-growing major economy in the quarter ending December 2017.

India using 'right policies' to lower high debt level: IMF

India is planning to continue with the consolidation in the current fiscal year and over the medium term.

Rise in 1-day defaults worries RBI, defends revised norms

Even highly-rated borrowers failed on one-day default norm.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham