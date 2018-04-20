search on deccanchronicle.com
Banks: Only 30-40 per cent ATMs in Telangana are working

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 20, 2018, 1:43 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2018, 1:55 am IST
The cash crunch has eased slightly on Thursday as around 86 per cent of the ATMs were functioning across the country.
In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the two states which were the first to report cash shortage a few months ago, senior government officials said only 70 per cent of the ATMs were dispensing cash.
New Delhi/Hyderabad: The finance ministry and RBI officials on Thursday said that the cash crunch witnessed in some parts of the country would improve by Friday evening.

A bank official, however, suggests that the number of cash-dispensing ATMs in both Telugu states, as claimed by the officials, is exaggerated and only 30 to 40 per cent ATMs are functional on Thursday.

 

A bank official, however, suggests that the number of cash-dispensing ATMs in both Telugu states, as claimed by the officials, is exaggerated and only 30 to 40 per cent ATMs are functional on Thursday.

SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said a large number of people are not depositing the cash in the banks, which resulted in cash shortage. Bihar, which was another state hit by the cash crunch, saw around 66 per cent of its ATM working on Thursday.

The RBI is transporting more cash to Bihar so as to improve the situation in the state by Friday evening, said sources. They added additional Rs 1,200 crore may be pushed to Bihar. 

Tags: rbi officials, cash crunch, atms
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




