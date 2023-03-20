  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Business Economy 20 Mar 2023 Gold price crosses R ...
Business, Economy

Gold price crosses Rs 60,000-mark for the first time

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 20, 2023, 4:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2023, 4:55 pm IST
In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 2,005 per ounce and USD 22.55 per ounce, respectively.— Representational Image/By Arrangement
 In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 2,005 per ounce and USD 22.55 per ounce, respectively.— Representational Image/By Arrangement

New Delhi: Gold price rallied Rs 1,400 to touch a life-time high of Rs 60,100 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had ended at Rs 58,700 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also zoomed Rs 1,860 to Rs 69,340 per kilogramme.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,100 per 10 grams, up Rs 1,400 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 2,005 per ounce and USD 22.55 per ounce, respectively.

Comex Gold prices traded higher in Asian trading hours on Monday and rose to a fresh 52-week high of USD 2,005 per ounce, Gandhi said.

"Bullions continue surge, with gold on domestic front hitting a new life-time high of over Rs 60,000, as a wave of banking crises shook global markets and put bullion on track for its biggest weekly rise in three years, while bets solidified for a less aggressive Fed in its fight against inflation," Navneet Damani, Senior VP - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

...
Tags: gold price, silver price, bse sensex, bombay srock exchange, bullion market


Related Stories

Gold worth Rs 4.21 cr seized at Srikakulam railway station
Customs arrests Air India cabin crew with 1.5 Kg gold in Kochi

Latest From Business

Top small-cap dividend yield companies for current fiscal year include IDFC, Balmer Lawrie Investment, TV Today Ne-twork, Forbes & Company, Goodyear India, Rites, PNB Gilts, and PTC India. (PTI)

Stocks may give high dividends

N Chandrasekhar Founder, Director of Jivoule Biofuels a Hyderabad-based green energy firm, has been selected for Rs 2.5 crore in funding by NITI Aayog under the Atal New India Challenge (Image Source: jivoule.com)

IITH startup wins Rs 2.5 crore funding under ANIC programme

The Hitachi group IT company has close to 15,000 or approximately 50 per cent of its global employee base, in India. (Bloomberg)

Layoffs in US will bring lot of work to India: GlobalLogic CEO Nitesh Banga

Global e-commerce exports are poised to grow from $800 billion to $8 trillion by 2030, providing a significant opportunity for Indian businesses to expand their international sales. (Representational image: AFP)

Separate trade policy needed to grow e-com exports to $350 billion: GTRI



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

RBI hikes repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das speaks during a press conference announcing the central bank's monetary policy statement, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Rupee gains 45 paise to close at 81.90 against US dollar

The Rupee opened at 82.14 and touched an intra-day high of 81.90 and a low of 82.32 against the greenback.

Rupee slips 10 paise to 82.80 against dollar

Indian rupee finally ended at 82.80, a decline of 10 paise over its previous close of 82.70. (Photo: PTI)

Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 82.02 against US dollar

The domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 81.77 and a low of 82.02 against the American dollar. (Photo: PTI)

Investors' wealth plunges Rs 10.42 lakh crore in 7 trading sessions

Representational image (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->