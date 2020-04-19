Business Economy 19 Apr 2020 IT return forms revi ...
Business, Economy

IT return forms revised to allow taxpayers avail benefit of timeline extensions: CBDT

PTI
Published Apr 19, 2020, 6:45 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2020, 6:59 pm IST
The new income tax returns forms will be notified by the month-end and return filing utility would be available by May 31
ncome Tax return forms being revised. (PTI Photo)
 ncome Tax return forms being revised. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The income tax department on Sunday said it is revising the I-T return forms for the financial year 2019-20 to allow assessees to avail benefits of various timeline extension granted by the government following the Covid-19 outbreak.

The new income tax returns forms for the financial year 2019-20 will be notified by the month-end and return filing utility would be available by May 31.

 

The government has extended various timelines under the Income Tax Act, 1961, through the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of certain provisions) Ordinance, 2020.

Accordingly, the time for making investment or payments for claiming deduction under Chapter-VIA-B of IT Act that include Section 80C (LIC, PPF, NSC etc.), 80D (Mediclaim) and 80G (Donations) for the financial year 2019-20 has also been extended to June 30, 2020.

"In order to enable income taxpayers to avail full benefits of various timeline extensions granted by the Government of India due to COVID-19 pandemic situations, the CBDT is revising the return forms for FY 2019-20 (Assessment Year 2020-21) which shall be notified by the end of this month," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

CBDT said that in order to facilitate taxpayer to avail full benefits with various timeline extension up to June 30, 2020, granted by the government, it has initiated necessary changes in the return forms so that taxpayers could take benefits of their transactions carried out during the period from April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020, in the return forms for FY20.

"The necessary modifications in the return forms are being made to allow taxpayers to avail the benefits of their investments/transactions made for the April-to-June 2020 period," the CBDT said.

Once the revised forms are notified, it will further necessitate the consequential changes in the software and return filing utility.

"Hence, the return filing utility after incorporating necessary changes shall be made available by May 31, 2020, to avail benefits for FY 2019-20," it added.

Generally, the income tax return forms are notified in the first week of April. This year also, the e-filing utility for filing of return for Assessment Year 2020-21 was made available on April 1 2020, and the income tax return (ITR) Forms ITR-1 (Sahaj) and ITR-4 (Sugam) for the FY 2019-20 (Assessment Year 2020-21) were also already notified on January 3, 2020.

"However, to ensure that the taxpayer is enabled to avail all benefits of the timeline extension due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Return Forms revision is being carried out," CBDT said.

...
Tags: income tax department, covid-19, income tax returns, taxation, central board of direct taxes (cbdt), covid-19 pandemic, return forms
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

All types of retailers should be allowed home delivery. (AP Photo)

Allow home delivery by all retailers, says RAI

SpiceJet to send select staff on leave without pay. (PTI Photo)

After GoAir, SpiceJet to send select staff on leave without pay

Cabinet likely to okay package for power discoms reeling under revenue loss in lockdown. (PTI Photo)

Cabinet likely to approve package for power distribution utilities due to low demand

GoAir puts 85-90% staff on leave without pay for entire duration of lockdown. (PTI Photo)

GoAir employees to go on 'leave without pay' till May 3



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Finance ministry rubbishes reports of 20% cut in central government pensions

No cut in pension to central govt employees. (PTI Photo)

Governments across globe under pressure to control covid19 economic damage

South Korea reported eight new cases, raising its total to 10,661 with 234 deaths. (AFP Photo)

Bank dividend payments suspended

Representative Image. (PTI Photo)

Asian Development Bank triples covid19 response package to $20 billion

ADB triples coronavirus funding for members to $20bn. (PTI Photo)

India's near-term growth outlook has deteriorated sharply: RBI Gov

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. (PTI PHOTO)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham