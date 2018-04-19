search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

India using 'right policies' to lower high debt level: IMF

PTI
Published Apr 19, 2018, 9:00 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2018, 10:43 am IST
India's general government debt remained relatively high, at 70 per cent of the GDP in 2017.
India is planning to continue with the consolidation in the current fiscal year and over the medium term.
 India is planning to continue with the consolidation in the current fiscal year and over the medium term.

Washington: India has "quite a high" debt to GDP ratio, but New Delhi is trying to lower it using "the right policies", the International Monetary Fund has said.

India's general government debt remained relatively high, at 70 per cent of the GDP in 2017, Abdel Senhadji, Deputy Director, IMF Fiscal Affairs Department, told reporters at a news conference here.

 

"The debt level is relatively high (in India), but the authorities are planning to bring it down over the medium term with the right policies," Senhadji said.

India is planning to continue with the consolidation in the current fiscal year and over the medium term, the top IMF official said.

"They are, in fact, targeting their federal deficit of three percent over the medium term, and they are targeting also a debt ratio of 40 per cent over the medium term at the federal level, which corresponds to about 60 per cent at the general government level. And we believe that those targets are appropriate," the IMF official said.

Tags: imf, economy, gdp growth
Location: United States, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6 Avengers edition coming this month

In addition to this new Marvel collaboration, the company has been teasing that the OnePlus 6 will be featuring water-resistant support as well.
 

Hasin Jahan’s allegations are false: Mohammed Shami, brother tell Kolkata police

Hasin Jahan had taken the cricket world by storm after she claimed that Mohammed Shami was having extra-marital affairs and he and his family abused her. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Dogs cannot predict earthquake, says new study

Study suggests series of questions that researchers should use in analysing the evidence that abnormal animal behaviour predicts earthquakes.
 

Check out Xiaomi Mi 6X /Mi A2 in an official promo video: All you need to know

The Mi A2 should run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo as part of Google’s Android One program. (Photo: ithome)
 

The most popular Android is — Nougat; Oreo still lagging at 4.6 per cent

It’s saddening to see Android Oreo’s poor distribution figures even after eight months of its debut.
 

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Rise in 1-day defaults worries RBI, defends revised norms

Even highly-rated borrowers failed on one-day default norm.

Sufficient cash in the vaults and chests: RBI

Cash crunch in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, worsened on Tuesday with several ATMs and banks running dry, especially in villages and the tribal belts.

Adequate currency in circulation, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said there is

World Bank predicts 7.3 per cent growth for India

World Bank in its twice-a-year South Asia Economic Focus report said that the growth is expected to accelerate from 6.7 per cent in 2017. (Photo: ANI)

Deal with taxpayers courteously: I-T Department to taxman

The CBDT frames policy for the department.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham