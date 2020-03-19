Business Economy 19 Mar 2020 RBI extends a credit ...
Business, Economy

RBI extends a credit line of Rs 60,000 crore to Yes bank

PTI
Published Mar 19, 2020, 4:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2020, 4:25 pm IST
As per Section 17 of RBI Act 1934, central bank can provide liquidity support to any lender in the form of loans and advances
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Image- Twitter)
 RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Image- Twitter)

New Delhi: To tide over liquidity issue, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended Rs 60,000-crore credit line to Yes Bank so that it meets obligation of depositors, sources said.

This is in line with assurance given by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on monday saying the regulator was ready to offer liquidity if required after lifting of moratorium.

 

"I would like to mention that Yes Bank has enough liquidity to meet any requirement. If there is a requirement, the RBI will provide necessary liquidity support," he had said.

"Never in the history of banks (in India) have depositors lost money. The point is, depositors' money is absolutely safe," Das also said.

As per Section 17 of RBI Act 1934, the central bank can provide liquidity support to any lender in the form of loans and advances against collateral such as stocks, funds and securities (other than immovable property) in which a trustee is authorised to invest trust money by an Act of Parliament.

According to the sources, the RBI's assessment found Yes Bank had liquidity issues but no solvency problem or any other issue.

The line of credit, however, comes with a caveat the first such exercise by the central bank, the sources said.

Since the RBI is the 'lender of the last resort', as per terms of arrangement, Yes Bank would have to exhaust immediate liquid assets before accessing this fund, the sources added.

On March 5, the RBI had imposed a moratorium as well as superseded the board of the then struggling Yes Bank. Deposit withdrawals were capped at Rs 50,000 per account apart from other restrictions.

Subsequently, the government on March 13 notified a rescue plan for Yes Bank, led by State Bank of India (SBI) and joined by other lenders, as it looked to shield the banking sector from a widespread crisis.

The private sector lender has got support from its largest investor State Bank of India (SBI), which holds 48.21 per cent stake in the bank.

State Bank of India alone has invested Rs 6,050 crore into the bank. ICICI Bank and HDFC (Rs 1,000 crore each), Axis Bank (Rs 600 crore), Kotak Mahindra Bank (Rs 500 crore), Bandhan Bank and Federal Bank (Rs 300 crore each) and IDFC First (Rs 250 crore) have invested in Yes Bank.

Yes Bank's deposit base eroded by Rs 72,000 crore to Rs 1.37 lakh crore as of March 5, 2020. The same was at Rs 2.09 lakh crore as of December 31, 2019, as per data shared by the bank last Friday.

...
Tags: reserve bank of india (rbi), central bank, yes bank, sbi-yes bank, shaktikanta das, yes bank crisis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

RBI to provide liquidity to Yes Bank, if needed
Investments in Yes Bank for financial stability in system, not RoI: SBI chief

Latest From Business

Representative Image (PTI)

SEBI allows companies to report Q4, FY20 results by June 30

Representative Image (AFP)

Hong Kong stocks finish with more losses

Representative Image (PTI)

Shares of Reliance Industries continue to trade with losses; further tank 8 pc

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani. (Image- PTI)

Yes Bank case: Anil Ambani appears before ED



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Yes Bank moratorium ends today, to resume banking services

Representative Image (PTI)

IndusInd Bank says it is financially strong, amid speculation on financial health

IndusInd bank. (Photo- ANI)

Oil crash piles pressure on oil-dependent Saudi Arabia

Representative Image (AFP)

Rupee trades marginally higher at 74.29 against US dollar

Representative Image (PTI)

Coronavirus pandemic: S&P lowers India's growth forecast to 5.2 pc in 2020

Represenative Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham