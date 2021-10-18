Business Economy 18 Oct 2021 Gold gains marginall ...
Gold gains marginally; silver jumps Rs 323

PTI
Published Oct 18, 2021, 4:57 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2021, 4:57 pm IST
Silver jumped Rs 323 to Rs 62,328 per kilogram from Rs 62,005 per kilogram in the previous trade
New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Monday gained marginally by Rs 37 to Rs 46,306 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,269 per 10 grams.

 

Silver jumped Rs 323 to Rs 62,328 per kilogram from Rs 62,005 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,766 per ounce and Silver was flat at USD 23.36 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally down at USD 1,766 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices capped upside on Monday pressured by stronger dollar and mixed global cues," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

...
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


