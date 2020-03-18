Business Economy 18 Mar 2020 Oil crash piles pres ...
Business, Economy

Oil crash piles pressure on oil-dependent Saudi Arabia

AFP
Published Mar 18, 2020, 8:58 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2020, 8:59 am IST
The top crude exporter also faces plummeting oil prices, which slipped below $30 a barrel this week for the first time in four years
Representative Image (AFP)
 Representative Image (AFP)

RIYADH: From empty hotels to shuttered beauty salons, oil-dependent Saudi Arabia is bracing for a coronavirus-led economic slump on top of possible austerity measures as crude prices go into free fall.

Huge losses are expected after the Arab world's biggest economy shut down cinemas, malls and restaurants, halted flights, suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage and locked down eastern Qatif region home to around 500,000 in a bid to contain the deadly virus.

 

The top crude exporter also faces plummeting oil prices, which slipped below $30 a barrel this week for the first time in four years, on the back of sagging demand and a price war with Russia.

The shock of this liquidity sapping cocktail of events has necessitated austerity measures which are likely to imperil grandiose diversification projects.

Adding to the chain of events are the recent arrests of King Salman's brother and nephew, which triggered speculation of political instability amid the government's public silence on the royal purge.

"It's crisis time," said a Saudi government employee, explaining why he had begun converting part of his salary into US dollars and gold coins.

"Everything is unpredictable and we should be ready for the worst."

The central bank has shrugged off fears that plunging oil prices were straining the kingdom's currency, pegged for decades to the US dollar.

...
Tags: 0saudi economy, salman of saudi arabia, saudi arabia economy, saudi arabia prince mohammed bin salman, us-saudi arabia ties, global oil prices
Location: Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Riyadh


Related Stories

Saudi Arabia slashes oil prices
Oil prices crash after Saudi Arabia launches price war

Latest From Business

Representative Image (PTI)

Sensex starts over 500 pts higher, Nifty below 9,000

Representative Image (PTI)

Yes Bank moratorium ends today, to resume banking services

Representative Image (PTI)

Indian exchanges BSE and NSE ask employees to work from home

Represenative Image (Twitter)

Coronavirus pandemic: S&P lowers India's growth forecast to 5.2 pc in 2020



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Coronavirus pandemic: S&P lowers India's growth forecast to 5.2 pc in 2020

Represenative Image (Twitter)

Yes Bank ATMs full of cash, complete normalcy restored: Prashanth Kumar

Yes Bank Administrator Prashant Kumar (left) with SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar. (Photo- ANI)

Virus impacts global economy, raises concerns of job wrecking recessions

A man wearing a mask rides a scooter in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Italy is mulling even tighter restrictions on daily life and has announced billions in financial relief to cushion economic shocks from the coronavirus. AP photo

Construction, transport, chemical manufacturing likely to be worst-affected

Representative Image (PTI)

Yes Bank says NPA troubles to continue in FY21

Representative Image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham