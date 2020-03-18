Business Economy 18 Mar 2020 Coronavirus pandemic ...
Business, Economy

Coronavirus pandemic: S&P lowers India's growth forecast to 5.2 pc in 2020

PTI
Published Mar 18, 2020, 8:30 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2020, 8:30 am IST
Asia-Pacific economic growth in 2020 will be more than halve to less than 3 per cent as the "global economy enters a recession"
Represenative Image (Twitter)
 Represenative Image (Twitter)

New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings on wednesday lowered India's economic growth forecast to 5.2 per cent for 2020, saying the global economy is entering a recession amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency had earlier projected a growth rate of 5.7 per cent during the 2020 calendar.

 

Asia-Pacific economic growth in 2020 will be more than halve to less than 3 per cent as the "global economy enters a recession", S&P said in a statement.

An enormous first-quarter shock in China, shutdowns across the US and Europe, and local virus transmission guarantees a deep recession across Asia-Pacific, said Shaun Roache, chief Asia-Pacific economist at S&P global ratings.

"We lower our forecasts for China, India, and Japan for 2020 to 2.9 per cent, 5.2 per cent and -1.2 per cent (from 4.8 per cent, 5.7 per cent, and -0.4 per cent previously)," S&P said.

On tuesday, moody's Investors Service had lowered India's economic growth forecast for 2020 to 5.3 per cent (from 5.4 per cent), in the wake of the coronavirus impact on the economy.

...
Tags: corona effects on indian economy, indian economy, global economy, coronavirus impact, covid 19, s&p global ratings
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Representative Image (PTI)

Sensex starts over 500 pts higher, Nifty below 9,000

Representative Image (PTI)

Yes Bank moratorium ends today, to resume banking services

Representative Image (PTI)

Indian exchanges BSE and NSE ask employees to work from home

Representative Image (AFP)

Oil crash piles pressure on oil-dependent Saudi Arabia



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Yes Bank ATMs full of cash, complete normalcy restored: Prashanth Kumar

Yes Bank Administrator Prashant Kumar (left) with SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar. (Photo- ANI)

Virus impacts global economy, raises concerns of job wrecking recessions

A man wearing a mask rides a scooter in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Italy is mulling even tighter restrictions on daily life and has announced billions in financial relief to cushion economic shocks from the coronavirus. AP photo

Construction, transport, chemical manufacturing likely to be worst-affected

Representative Image (PTI)

Yes Bank says NPA troubles to continue in FY21

Representative Image (PTI)

Retail inflation eases to 6.58 percent in Feb

Representative Image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham