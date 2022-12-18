  
Business Economy 17 Dec 2022 GST council meet: Ha ...
Business, Economy

GST council meet: Harish seeks exemption on several products

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Dec 18, 2022, 12:46 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2022, 8:52 am IST
Finance minister T. Harish Rao. (DC File Photo)
 Finance minister T. Harish Rao. (DC File Photo)

HYDERABAD: Welcoming the proposals to revise tax invoice rules, finance minister T. Harish Rao on Saturday asked Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman to consider exempting GST on several products.

Rao and senior officials were participating in the 48th GST Council meeting
via video conference.

Rao brought several issues to the finance minister’s notice stating that 46,000 reservoirs provide water to 25 lakh acres of land in Telangana state.

The government takes up maintenance of the reservoirs every year. He asked
the Union minister to exempt GST on repairs works of water reservoirs.

“Milling and transport services play a key role in the smooth supply of the
Public Distribution System (PDS). The Centre has imposed GST on these
services which pose a financial burden to the state government.  We categorically opposed imposing 18 per cent GST on beedi leaves. We want this
to be withdrawn,” Rao said.

GST officials assured to resolve the issues.

...
Tags: t harish rao, finance minister mrs nirmala sitharaman, gst council meeting, public distribution system
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 18 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

GST Council may take call on online game tax
Govt to further bring down inflation: FM in Lok Sabha

Latest From Business

After the 250cc (N250 and F250) and 160cc (N160) versions, this is Pulsar’s third offering on the all-new platform that was launched in October 2021. (Photo By Arrangement)

Ride Review: Bajaj Pulsar P150 is for riders of all kinds

show preference to EMI Cards when it comes to shopping or for any credit need. (Representational Image/Pixabay)

Home Credit India’s study shows EMI cards emerge as popular consumer choice

The Centre has cut the windfall profit tax on domestically produced crude oil.(Representational image: Twitter)

Centre cuts windfall tax on domestic crude oil

In the Union Budget 2022-2023, Sitharaman had announced the impositionof a 30 per cent tax on income from crypto currency. (PTI Photo)

GST Council may take call on online game tax



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Ashada jinx hits Hyderabad property registrations in July

Homes in the price band of Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh constituted 56 per cent in July 2022, which is an increase from a share of 34 per cent in July 2021. — Representational Image/DC

Rupee falls 37 paise to close at 81.63 against US dollar

Indian rupee settled at 81.63 against the American currency, registering a fall of 37 paise over its last close. (Photo: PTI)

Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 81.71 against US dollar

The local unit finally settled at 81.71, registering a decline of 3 paise over its previous close of 81.68. (Photo: PTI)

ADB retains India's growth forecast at 7 pc in FY23, 7.2 pc in FY24

Despite recent global headwinds, the Indian economy is expected to grow by 7 per cent, as projected earlier, supported by a strong domestic base. ( Representational image/DC)

Rupee gains 45 paise to close at 81.90 against US dollar

The Rupee opened at 82.14 and touched an intra-day high of 81.90 and a low of 82.32 against the greenback.
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->