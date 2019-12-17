Business Economy 17 Dec 2019 Finance Minister Nir ...
Business, Economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes stock of digital, fin sector issues

FC INVESTIGATIVE BUREAU
Published Dec 17, 2019, 12:51 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2019, 12:51 am IST
Financial regulation, ease of doing business start-ups, infrastructure gaps for digital India and taxation issues were also discussed.
Nirmala Sitharaman.
 Nirmala Sitharaman.

Chennai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman started her pre-Budget consultations with stakeholder groups from digital economy, fintech and start-ups on Monday. The minister also met the stakeholders of financial sector and capital markets as well as IT hardware and mobile manufacturers.

The main areas of discussion with those belonging to the digital economy were data-related issues like use of big data technology and its use for SME sector, analysing large data sets and unleashing the power of big data for public governance. Other issues which dominated the discussions included digital infrastructure and role of government as well as regulation of digital economy especially in privacy. Financial regulation, ease of doing business start-ups, infrastructure gaps for digital India  and taxation issues were also discussed.

 

The representatives of digital economy, fintech and start-ups shared their views and suggestions regarding big data, incentives for encouraging setting up of data centres, fiscal incentives for data localisation, incentives for pushing digital penetration in rural areas and corporate guarantee to start-ups for competing with other nations.

Rationalisation of MAT tax rate, tax exemption for start-up units, creation of specific agency for looking after cross border financial crimes, increasing women employment, training youth in skill development along with international internships and incentivising research & development (R&D) within India also were discussed. The industry also suggested giving tax sops to start-ups.

Mobile manufacturers, during their meeting with the minister, sought clarity over recent reduction in export incentives and demanded rationalisation of tax structure, including GST rate on handsets. On December 7, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade reduced export incentives on mobile handsets from 4 per cent to 2 per cent.

"Many have emphasised that some schemes that are on the anvil can be brought in quickly, like some incentives for large-scale manufacturing," Electronics and IT Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney said after the pre-Budget meeting.

The electronics industry too was worried about subdued exports. "Exports in the electronics industry is highly dampened and have a negative impact on investments in this sector. Electronics exports will be hit hardest without MEIS. Reinstating the MEIS is the need of the hour for continued exports," MAIT Chief Executive Officer George Paul said.

The Electronic Industries Association of India (Elcina) demanded a dedicated fund for the development of component manufacturing ecosystem, which should be floated on the lines of a venture fund with income tax breaks on earnings.

In the meeting with the stakeholders from the financial sector and capital markets, issues like increasing credit off take from banks, governance changes in public sector banks and creation of a well-functioning bond market were discussed, among others.

...
Tags: nirmala sitharaman, economy
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Business

Driven by emerging markets, global life insurance premiums are expected to grow faster in 2019-20 and above the annual average of 10 years. Non-life premiums too are likely to grow higher than the historical average.

India is tenth largest life insurance market

Non-banking finance companies were largely dependent on banks for their financing need while mutual funds as a source had mostly dried up, but things could improve with the government, along with the Reserve Bank of India, actively trying to inject liquidity.

NBFCs woes could ease by mid-2020

I admit that the payments which had to go the compensation head have not been given for two months slot, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Centre will not renege on GST compensations: Sitharaman

ITC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 1.97 per cent, followed by Tata Steel 1.80 per cent, HUL 1.57 per cent, Vedanta 1.44 per cent, Bharti Airtel 1.37 per cent and M&M 1.35 per cent. (Photo: File)

Sensex ends 71 points lower; FMCG, energy stocks slide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Currency in circulation rises to Rs 21 lakh crore as on March 2019: Thakur

The value of total notes in circulation as at end of March 2019 stood at Rs 21,109 billion, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday. (Photo: File | PTI)

Moody's cuts India's GDP growth forecast to 5.6 pc for 2019

Engineering. students learn Japanese

“Japan has been looking at countries like Vietnam and Philippines to fill the labour gap. But in recent times, there has been some improvement in the bilateral relations between Japan and India and now the East Asian country is viewing us as a potential source market for qualified workers,” said Dr S. Sarav-anan, Head for Photonics and Nanotechnology Research Centre, Sona College of Technology is the Convener for Japanese Language Course.

Wheat sowing up 4.28 per cent at 202.54 lakh hectares so far

Higher coverage of wheat was reported from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: File | Pexels)

ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20

In September, ADB forecast India's GDP to grow 6.5 per cent in 2019-20 and 7.2 per cent in the year thereafter. (Photo: File | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham