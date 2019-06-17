Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Economy 17 Jun 2019 Swiss authorities to ...
Business, Economy

Swiss authorities to share details of at least 50 Indians holding illicit wealth

PTI
Published Jun 17, 2019, 1:11 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2019, 1:11 pm IST
In 2014 PM Modi had termed the crackdown on black money, including those allegedly parked in Swiss banks, as a key focus area.
Officials involved in the process of mutual administrative assistance between the two countries said. (Representational Image)
 Officials involved in the process of mutual administrative assistance between the two countries said. (Representational Image)

Berne: Swiss authorities are in process of sharing details of at least 50 Indian nationals having accounts in Switzerland-based banks, with regulatory and enforcement agencies in the two countries tightening their noose on individuals suspected to have amassed illicit wealth. These individuals largely include businessmen associated with companies, including the dummy ones, in sectors ranging from real estate, financial services, technology and telecom to paints, home decoration, textiles, engineering goods, gems and jewellery.

Officials involved in the process of mutual administrative assistance between the two countries said. Switzerland has been striving hard for the past few years to shed a long-standing perception of it being a safe haven for black money, while the issue has been a politically sensitive one in India as well. When the PM Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government first came to power in 2014, it had termed the crackdown on the black money, including those allegedly parked in Swiss banks, as a key focus area. Since then, the two countries have strengthened their framework for the exchange of information in cases of financial wrongdoings, including by signing the global automatic exchange of information framework.

 

The two countries have also strengthened their bilateral pact on this front and the economic considerations for boosting the bilateral economic ties have further helped increase the cooperation when it comes to bringing to book the people with dubious records, especially in amassing illicit wealth.

Citing the federal gazette notifications issued by the Swiss government to the concerned individuals, the officials said at least 50 Indian nationals have been issued notices in the past few weeks giving them one final opportunity to appeal against proposed sharing of their details with the Indian authorities.

Some of these notices have followed after the preliminary appeals by the concerned clients of Swiss banks have already been rejected due to inadequate supporting facts and documents, leaving a limited chance of their further pleas getting heard, officials said. They said the sharing of details of Indian clients of Swiss banks with dubious records, showing suspected illegalities in amassing of funds deposited there, has been a continuing process in the recent months. While details of more than 100 Indians nationals have been shared in the past one year by the Swiss government with the Indian authorities, there is a high chance that a large majority of the cases currently under scrutiny would result in the administrative assistance being provided in the coming months, officials said.

Under the Swiss laws, foreign clients of Swiss banks are given an opportunity to appeal against proposed sharing of their details within 30 days (only 10 days in some cases) after a country with a mutual assistance treaty, or party to the multilateral information exchange framework, seeks the details while giving sufficient proof of suspected financial wrongdoings. While the Swiss government federal gazette notifications are made public when a foreign client is given an appeal opportunity, in some cases their full names are redacted due to some secrecy clauses and only a few details such as their initials, date of birth and the nationality are made public.

An analysis of such weekly notifications issued since the beginning of this year shows that Indian nationals have figured among these notices virtually every week, though full names have been redacted in a majority of the cases. The full names that have been made public in recent weeks in the Swiss government federal gazette include Krishna Bhagwan Ramchand, Potluri Rajamohan Rao, Kalpesh Harshad Kinariwala, Kuldip Singh Dhingra, Bhaskaran Nalini, Lalitaben Chimanbhai Patel, Sanjay Dalmia, Pankaj Kumar Saraogi, Anil Bhardwaj, Tharani Renu Tikamdas, Mahesh Tikamdas Tharani, Savani Vijay Kanaiyalal, Bhaskaran Tharur, Kalpeshbhai Patel Mahendrabhai, Ajoy Kumar and Dinesh Kumar Himatsingka, Ratan Singh Chowdhury and Kathotia Rakesh Kumar.

However, there are many more cases where only initials have been disclosed for Indian nationals and these include NMA, MMA, PAS, RAS, ABKI, APS, ASBK, MLA, ADS, RPN, MCS, JNV, JD, AD, UG, YA, DM, SLS, UL, SS, RN, VL, UL, OPL, PM, PKK, BLS, SKN and JKJ. Several of these persons and their companies are said to be based in Kolkata, Gujarat, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. While a large number of Indians have been issued notices in recent weeks with Switzerland stepping up its process to share details of such individuals, many more such notices are in the offing in coming weeks as India has sought details about a large number of Indian clients of Swiss banks who are suspected to have indulged in illicit financial activities.

These include people whose names figured in the HSBC and Panama lists, as also those being probed by the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate among other agencies. While Switzerland has always denied being a safe haven for black money, it has begun sharing details in recent years with several countries including India after submission of evidence about financial and tax-related wrongdoings of the Swiss bank clients. Besides, a new global framework of automatic information exchange is now in place, which Switzerland’s State Secretariat for International Finance (SIF) believes will increase transparency and prevent cross-border tax evasion.

...
Tags: illicit wealth, black money, switzerland, narendra modi, bharatiya janata party, bjp
Location: Switzerland, Bern, Bern


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

DCC has agreed to impose penalty on Airtel, Vodafone Idea for not providing points of interconnection to RJio.

DCC clears imposing penalty on Airtel, Voda Idea; seeks Trai view on fine amount

Amazon scored high on financial health, utilisation of latest technologies and a strong reputation.

Amazon India most attractive employer brand, Microsoft India 2nd: Survey

Based on the above, and other asset monetisation deals presently underway, Reliance Capital expects to reduce its debt by at least Rs 12,000 crore.

Reliance Capital sells 10.75 pc stake in RNAM for Rs 1,450 cr

The counsel further alleged that JAL is creating legal hurdles in the IBC proceedings.

Direct NCLT Allahabad for early hearing on insolvency plea against JAL: ICICI Bank



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amazon India most attractive employer brand, Microsoft India 2nd: Survey

Amazon scored high on financial health, utilisation of latest technologies and a strong reputation.
 

Smriti receives longest applause while taking oath as LS member

As soon as she was called for oath taking, ruling BJP members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, other union ministers and MPs were seen enthusiastically thumping the desk for a long time. (Photo: ANI)
 

Kangana Ranaut's sister mocks Ranbir-Alia's horse-riding pics; calls them 'pappus'

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel attacks Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
 

Watch: Ahead of International Yoga Day, PM Modi posts another video

Donning a blue T-shirt and black track pants in the 3D video, Modi's animated version can be seen performing the posture while a voice-over outlines the benefits of the asana. (Photo: ANI)
 

World gets another glimpse royal baby Archie

With the world clamouring for more of their beloved and youngest Royal, the Sussexes revealed yet another photo of Archie on the occasion of Father’s Day. (Photo: Instagram @sussexroyal)
 

Aparshakti Khurana would like to be in same-sex relationship with Shahid Kapoor!

Shahid Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurana.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Sensex, Nifty falter as tariffs on US goods stoke trade war fears

The broader Nifty fell 0.58 per cent to 11,755.05 as of 0510 GMT, while the benchmark Sensex declined 0.52 per cent to 39,247.55.

FinMin assessing capital needs of PSBs; Budget may make provision for Rs 30,000 cr

GDP growth has slipped to 5-year low of 6.8%, in addition, public sector banks will need capital for credit growth. (Photo: DC)

CREDAI seeks bank funding for developers to buy land for affordable housing projects

CREDAI, which has over 10,000 developers as members, also pitched for uniform definition of affordable housing.

'India has wage problem, not job problem': Mohandas Pai

Pai suggested that India adopt the Chinese model of opening up labour-intensive industries and building infrastructure near coasts, besides investing heavily in hitech R&D to meet the aspirations of job-seekers. (Photo: File)

Trai mulls approach to determine unique mobile subscribers base

The latest Trai data pegs India's total wireless subscriber base at 1161.8 million as on March 31, 2019, while the wireless teledensity stands at 88.46. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham