Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Economy 17 Jun 2019 Budget 2019: Govt fa ...
Business, Economy

Budget 2019: Govt faces hard choice of 9 pc growth or 2 pc decline on MGNREGA

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 17, 2019, 3:41 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2019, 3:49 pm IST
Budget 2019: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman may have to raise allocation for NREGA to alleviate agrarian crisis.
NREGA may be crucial for Modi government’s efforts to quell farm distress. (Photo: File | PTI)
 NREGA may be crucial for Modi government’s efforts to quell farm distress. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: Budget 2019: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government may have to take recourse of MGNREGA to kick start the rural economy despite the previous criticism of the scheme by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was chief minister of Gujarat. Farm crisis resulted in farmers protest during the first term of Modi government.  

NREGA may be crucial for Modi government’s efforts to quell farm distress. Modi 1.0 has raised the allocation for NREGA scheme on almost all the five Budgets. As per as per the revised estimates, this year the outlay is less than the previous year’s. However, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman may have to raise allocation for NREGA to alleviate agrarian crisis, as reported by Financial Express.

 

The allocation for NREGA had been cut in comparison with the previous year in the interim budget presented in February. Prime Minister Modi has enthusiastically supported NREGA and significantly increased its resource allocation over the last five years. Officially called core of the core schemes or socially most vital schemes, NREGA is one of six such schemes of central government.

As per the revised estimates given in interim budget, in 2018-19 the Union government spent over Rs 84,000 crore on these six schemes. Of total spending on these schemes, NREGA’s share alone is nearly three-fourths. Including MGNREGA, Modi government decreased the cumulative budget for the six schemes.

In his interim budget speech the then finance minister Piyush Goyal had informed the Lok Sabha that Rs 60,000 crore have been allocated to MGNREGA scheme. This marked a jump of nearly 9 per cent over the previous year’s allocation.

However, an examination of budget paper would uncover that this allotment of Rs 60,000 crore, which was projected as an increase of 9 per cent was without a doubt a decrease of over Rs 1,000 crore in comparison with the past year allocation.

In spite of the fact that the Modi government had marked Rs 55,000 crore for NREGA in 2018 budget, the factual investment on MGNREGA was over Rs 61,084 crore, about 2 per cent more.

The budget allotment for NREGA for this year is compared with the factual investing for the past year as per the revised estimates given within the interim budget then for rural employment guarantee scheme has come down by about 2 per cent or Rs 1,084 crore, and it has not increased by Rs 5,000 crore or by more than 9 per cent as projected by the government.

...
Tags: mgnrega, nrega, rural employment guarantee, budget 2019, india union budget, farm distress, agrarian crisis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

Globally, spot gold was trading lower at USD 1,333.90 per ounce, while silver was down at USD 14.85 an ounce in New York.

Gold falls Rs 100 on subdued jewellers' buying

AMT commands a premium of Rs 44,000 over the corresponding MT variant.

Tata Tigor gets new automatic variants

The Airbus A321XLR will be the longest-range narrow-body jetliner and arrives as airlines look to maximise the flexibility of more fuel-efficient, single-aisle aircraft.

Airbus launches long-range A321 jet, close to 200 orders expected

DCC has agreed to impose penalty on Airtel, Vodafone Idea for not providing points of interconnection to RJio.

DCC clears imposing penalty on Airtel, Voda Idea; seeks Trai view on fine amount



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC CWC'19: Taimur Ali Khan celebrates India's victory over Pakistan; fans say 'cute'

Taimur Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Scary warning issued for 1.4 billion Apple iOS users

Cellbrite can perform a “full file system extraction on any iOS device".
 

SpaceX CEO's Father's Day move, @ElonMusk becomes @DaddyDotCom

The new handle name, if it means the site, Daddy.com, is a website for new or expecting fathers. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)
 

Fat to fit: Transgender woman spends EUR 54,000 on body transformation

In February this year, Danielle underwent a £15,000 gender reassignment surgery in Thailand. (Photo: Instagram @cuttingthecaboose)
 

Amazon India most attractive employer brand, Microsoft India 2nd: Survey

Amazon scored high on financial health, utilisation of latest technologies and a strong reputation.
 

Smriti receives longest applause while taking oath as LS member

As soon as she was called for oath taking, ruling BJP members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, other union ministers and MPs were seen enthusiastically thumping the desk for a long time. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Swiss authorities to share details of at least 50 Indians holding illicit wealth

Officials involved in the process of mutual administrative assistance between the two countries said. (Representational Image)

Sensex, Nifty falter as tariffs on US goods stoke trade war fears

The broader Nifty fell 0.58 per cent to 11,755.05 as of 0510 GMT, while the benchmark Sensex declined 0.52 per cent to 39,247.55.

FinMin assessing capital needs of PSBs; Budget may make provision for Rs 30,000 cr

GDP growth has slipped to 5-year low of 6.8%, in addition, public sector banks will need capital for credit growth. (Photo: DC)

CREDAI seeks bank funding for developers to buy land for affordable housing projects

CREDAI, which has over 10,000 developers as members, also pitched for uniform definition of affordable housing.

'India has wage problem, not job problem': Mohandas Pai

Pai suggested that India adopt the Chinese model of opening up labour-intensive industries and building infrastructure near coasts, besides investing heavily in hitech R&D to meet the aspirations of job-seekers. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham