54th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

91,463

814

Recovered

34,646

389

Deaths

2,896

24

Maharashtra3070670881135 Gujarat109894308625 Tamil Nadu10585353874 Delhi97554202148 Rajasthan50832992128 Madhya Pradesh47902315243 Uttar Pradesh42582441104 West Bengal2576892232 Andhra Pradesh2380135350 Punjab1946125732 Telangana150997134 Bihar12514738 Karnataka114649737 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business Economy 17 May 2020 FM Nirmala's fi ...
Business, Economy

FM Nirmala's fifth tranche covers MNREGA to health, education and more

PTI/ANI
Published May 17, 2020, 12:20 pm IST
Updated May 17, 2020, 6:37 pm IST
Top-100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by May 30, 2020
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)
 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The government on Sunday announced an additional Rs 40,000 crore allocation for the rural employment guarantee scheme to help provide jobs to migrant workers returning home.

Announcing fifth and final tranche of the economic stimulus package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the allocation for MGNREGS is being increased by Rs 40,000 crore over and above the Rs 61,000 cr budgeted earlier.

 

To deal with the economic fallout of COVID-19, the Centre increased borrowing limit for states from three to five per cent for 2020-21 only, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Sunday.

The decision comes after requests posed by various state governments, Sitharaman added.

"In view of the unprecedented situation, Centre has decided to increase borrowing limits of states from 3 per cent to 5 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2020-21," Sitharaman said while announcing the last tranche of the economic package announced by the government.

She added that this will give the states extra resources of Rs 4.28 lakh crore.

Sitharaman announced that public expenditure on health will be increased and a dedicated hospital block for treatment of infectious diseases will be set up in each district across the nation.

"The public expenditure on health will be increased. Investment at grass root levels will be ramped up for health and wellness centres, both in rural and urban areas," she added.

In order to provide relief to the companies amid COVID-19 pandemic, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the decriminalisation of Companies Act defaults.

"Decriminalisation of Companies Act defaults; 7 compoundable offences altogether dropped and 5 to be dealt with under alternative framework. The amendment will de-clog the criminal courts and National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)," Sitharaman said while announcing the last tranche of the economic package announced by the government.

Further speaking about changes being made in the Education sector in the wake of COVID-19, the Finance Minister said that the PM eVidya programme for multi-mode access to digital/online education will be launched immediately.

"This will consist of DIKSHA, a one-nation, one-digital platform facility for school education (one nation, one digital platform). One earmarked TV channel for each class (one class, one channel) will also be a part of this. There will be extensive use of radio, community radio stations and podcasts," she said.

The Finance Minister also announced a special e-content for visually and hearing-impaired children which will be made available in the coming days, she also lauded the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development for coming up with this plan.

"Top 100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by May 30, 2020," she said.

She further spoke about 'Manodarpan', an initiative for psychological support of students, teachers and families for mental health and emotional well being to be launched in the next few days.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said around 12 lakh members of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) withdrew Rs 3,360 crore retirement savings during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The EPFO, under the Union labour and employment ministry, has settled a total of 12 lakh claims under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) package.

The provision for a special withdrawal from the EPF Scheme to fight the COVID-19 pandemic is part of the PMGKY scheme announced by the government and an urgent notification on the matter was made to introduce a para 68 L (3) of the EPF Scheme on March 28, 2020.

The announcements came after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package for the country to become 'self-reliant' and deal with COVID-19 crisis.

Sitharaman had on Saturday said that the Central government will introduce competition, transparency and private sector participation in the coal sector and will do infrastructure development of Rs 50,000 crore.

Earlier on Friday, Sitharaman announced Rs 1 lakh crore Agri Infrastructure Fund for farm gate infrastructure for farmers and Rs 10,000 crore scheme for the formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFEs) under the stimulus package.

On Thursday, the Finance Minister announced the 'One Nation One Ration Card', free food grain supply to migrants and creation of affordable rental housing complexes (ARHC) in urban areas for migrant workers and poor under the COVID-19 stimulus package.

...
Tags: 20 lakh crores, coronavirus, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus outbreak, coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus testing, coronavius in india, covid-19, covid-19 outbreak, covid-19 pandemic, economic package, farmers, finance minister nirmala sitharaman, fm nirmala sitharaman, gdp, gdp of india, india lockdown, lockdown, lockdown 4.0, migrant workers, narendra modi, nirmala sitharaman, nirmala sitharaman speech, pm modi, stimulus package, fifth tranche
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

FM Nirmala Sitharaman's third tranche covers agriculture and allied activities
Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth tranche focuses on mineral mining, defence production
Rent, ration and food for migrants in FM Nirmala Sitharaman's second stimulus tranche
In first tranche of stimulus, MSMEs to get collateral-free loans to restart business

Latest From Business

Migrant workers from other states trying to return to their homes arrives for transportation to a train station in Ahmedabad. (AP)

135 million Indians may lose job due to coronavirus impact

Centre increased borrowing limit for states from three to five per cent for 2020-21 only, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Borrowing limit of states increased to tackle economic fallout of covid19

Scientists say the risk of infection is near its highest when people spend long periods in enclosed spaces -- like airplanes. (AFP)

Airlines struggle to impose mask rule on defiant travellers

Adrienne Williams poses wearing a mask in the parking lot where she picks up her delivery van every day in Richmond, California. She delivers for Amazon, but Adrienne Williams says the e-commerce and tech giant did not deliver for her. (AFP)

Coronavirus hits Amazon contractors hard



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

135 million Indians may lose job due to coronavirus impact

Migrant workers from other states trying to return to their homes arrives for transportation to a train station in Ahmedabad. (AP)

Borrowing limit of states increased to tackle economic fallout of covid19

Centre increased borrowing limit for states from three to five per cent for 2020-21 only, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Sitharaman to announce fifth and final tranche of economic package at 11 am today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama. (PTI Photo)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman postpones meet with PSB chiefs to later this week

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)

SBI hikes home loan rates by up to 30 bps; other lenders may follow suit

State Bank of India hikes home loan rates by up to 30 basis points; other lenders may follow suit. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham