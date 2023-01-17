  
Business Economy 17 Jan 2023 Five-day exhibition ...
Business, Economy

Five-day exhibition rakes in orders worth Rs 30,000 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANGEETHA G
Published Jan 17, 2023, 2:29 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2023, 2:29 am IST
The jewellery exhibition was attended by 1,300 exhibitors, who will have to fulfill orders in the next two or three months. (Image: PTI)
 The jewellery exhibition was attended by 1,300 exhibitors, who will have to fulfill orders in the next two or three months. (Image: PTI)

CHENNAI: An Oxfam study said that just one percent of the top super rich hold double the wealth of the rest of their comparatively poorer compatriots. If you  doubt this conclusion, here is the proof: A five-day gems and jewellery exhibition in Mumbai, which was attended the jewellers of the rich, has received orders worth Rs 30,000 crore.

The exhibition — the 15th edition of IIJS Signature — was held in Mumbai from January 5 to January 9  to bridge the gap between the manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer and other trade constituents. It was attended by 1,300 exhibitors, who will have to fulfill orders in the next two or three months. 

Despite the continuing Russia-Ukraine strife and pandemic scare, the exhibition was able to attract the record number of over 800 visitors from 60 countries.

Delegations came from 10 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Iran, Bangladesh, Nepal, UAE, Bahrain and Russia. For the first time, a delegation had come from Saudi Arabia with 18 prime buyers.

The exhibition was also attended by 20,000 visitors from 10,000 Indian companies.

A magnificent Lord Ganesha gold pendant weighing 1.3-kilogram and specially-carved and embellished with 36,000 diamonds was revealed at the event. This is all likely to get entry into the Guinness Record Book.

...
