Business Economy 16 Nov 2019 Nirmala Sitharaman r ...
Business, Economy

Nirmala Sitharaman rules out quick recovery for economy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SIDDHARTHA SINGH
Published Nov 16, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2019, 2:08 am IST
Sitharaman said it’s a bit too soon to say whether Asia’s third-largest economy would be able to stick to its fiscal deficit targets.
Nirmala Sitharaman
 Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it was too early to say if the slowdown in the economy had bottomed out.

Companies are planning new investments after $20 billion worth of corporate tax cuts announced in September, Sitharaman told reporters in New Delhi on Friday. Actual investments may take some time to materialise, she said.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has unveiled several steps since August to revive economic growth from the weakest pace since 2013. The surprise decision to lower taxes for companies raised concerns about fiscal discipline, with Moody’s Investors Service cutting the country’s sovereign debt outlook to negative last week amid concerns over slowing growth and revenues.

Sitharaman said it’s a bit too soon to say whether Asia’s third-largest economy would be able to stick to its fiscal deficit targets. However, the government’s asset sales program — key to plugging a gaping hole in the budget — is moving ahead comfortably, she said.

Government intends to bring the nation’s cooperative banks under the purview of the Reserve Bank of India, she said. Currently, state governments share regulatory functions with the central bank over cooperative banks, many of whom are failing because of fraudulent lending practices.

...
Tags: economy, nirmala sitharaman


Latest From Business

Supreme Court.

IHH’s Fortis takeover faces fresh hurdle after SC order

Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas, in a statement, said, “The special framework provided under Section 227 for financial service providers is essentially aimed at serving as an interim mechanism.”

Resolution road map soon for key non-banks

The judgment by a bench headed by Justice R F Nariman also pronounced that there is no doubt that the ultimate discretion on distribution of proceeds is with the committee of creditors (CoC).

Supreme Court paves way for Arcelor takeover of Essar Steel

Shares of Tata Motors on Friday ended up by 0.96 per cent at Rs 168.60 on BSE.

Tata Motors raises Rs 500 crore via preferential shares allotment



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
 

You soon won’t see ‘likes’ on Instagram, and here’s why

Instagram is also looking for solutions for individuals and brands for whom the like count is rather necessary. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to retire on Nov 17, sits in bench for last time

Justice Gogoi will demit office as the Chief Justice of India on Sunday. An apex court official said Justice Gogoi would visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: File)
 

Telangana’s first child-friendly police station inaugurated at Medipally

The IPS officer, Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner Rachakonda was the chief guest for the program. (Photo: ANI)
 

Manushi Chhillar set to make Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Prithviraj'

Manushi Chhillar.
 

Google's FreddieMeter analyses how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury

The system is available for iOS, Android, and desktop. (Photo: thenypost)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Current economic slowdown episodic, says N K Singh

Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh.

Rupee rises 18 paise to 71.78 vs USD in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 71.80 then gained further ground and touched a high of 71.78, registering a rise of 18 paise over its previous close. (Photo: File)

Wholesale price index eases to 0.16 per cent in October

WPI in potato remained in the negative zone at 19.60 per cent (from -22.50 per cent in September). “However, for vegetables, the inflation jumped to 38.91 per cent in October from 19.43 per cent a month ago. (Representational Image)

'RBI to cut rates by 40 bps by Feb despite high inflation'

The higher inflation will be driven by base effects or lower inflation in the year-ago period when the same number had dipped to 2.2 per cent.

Retail inflation may average at 4 per cent in FY20: SBI report

In the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy announced in October, RBI had projected at 3.5-3.7 per cent for H2 of FY20 and 3.6 per cent for the first quarter of FY21.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham