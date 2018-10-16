search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

ICICI Bank gets RBI nod for appointment of Sandeep Bakshi as MD, CEO

PTI
Published Oct 16, 2018, 10:45 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 10:45 am IST
The private sector lender said Bakshi had joined the group in 1986.
Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday said the RBI has approved Sandeep Bakshi's appointment as Managing Director and CEO of the bank for three years.
 Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday said the RBI has approved Sandeep Bakshi's appointment as Managing Director and CEO of the bank for three years.

New Delhi: Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday said the RBI has approved Sandeep Bakshi's appointment as Managing Director and CEO of the bank for three years.

After resignation of Chanda Kochhar, who was facing inquiry, earlier this month, the bank's board had elevated Chief Operating Officer (COO) Bakshi as the new managing director and CEO for five years until October 3, 2023, subject to regulatory and other approvals.

 

"We wish to inform you that RBI vide its letter no DBR Appt. No. 3065 /08.88.001/2018-19 dated October 15, 2018 has approved the appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as Managing Director and CEO of the Bank for a period of three years with effect from October 15, 2018," ICICI Bank said in a BSE filing.

The private sector lender said Bakshi had joined the group in 1986. He was appointed as the MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on August 1, 2010 where under his leadership the company redesigned various products, re-engineered the distribution architecture and made significant improvement in productivity.

He successfully led the listing of the company. Facing enquiry over the charges of nepotism and conflict of interest, ICICI Bank's former MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar had quit the bank on October 4, six months before her current tenure was to end. Kochhar, 57, also resigned from all subsidiaries of the bank, including ICICI Securities where she had sought reappointment as the chairperson.

Tags: icici bank, managing director, chanda kochhar, sandeep bakshi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Durga Puja 2018: Here's what the 10 weapons of the Goddess signify

A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja idol. The ten hands of Lord Durga hold in them a conch, discuss, lotus, sword, bow with arrow, trishul, mace, thunderbolt, snake and flame. (Photo: Debojyoti Sanyal)
 

Prince Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under

Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his wife Meghan (2/R) meet an echidna held by Michelle Shaw (L) during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney on October 16, 2018. (Photo: AFP)
 

Durga Puja 2018: 6 pandals you must visit in Mumbai

Though the festivities in Kolkata turn into on a grand, larger-than-life experience, Bengalis in Mumbai are not too far behind. (Photo: Debojyoti Sanyal)
 

77-year-old claims she has only been drinking 4 cans of Pepsi a day for 64 years

While Jackie can’t tell if she is a caffeine addict, she is 77 now and has survived (Photo: AFP)
 

Production-spec Tata Harrier leaked, bookings open

Pre-launch bookings can be made for a sum of Rs 30,000 through Harrier’s official website or by visiting a nearby Tata Motors dealership.
 

E-cigarette flavours are just as bad for lung inflammation as smoking: Study

E-cigarette flavours are just as bad for lung inflammation as smoking. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

India’s IMPS rated best global payments innovation

India's real-time money transfer platform IMPS has been rated the best global payments innovation by US-based research firm Fidelity National Information Services (FIS ). (Photo: Financial Chronicle)

Rupee softens 9 paise against US dollar in early trade

The rupee weakened by 9 paise to 73.92 against the US dollar in early trade Tuesday on increased demand for the American currency from banks and importers.

Rupee slumps 26 paise to 73.83 on rising crude prices

The rupee snapped its three-session gaining streak to end 26 paise lower at 73.83 against the US dollar on Monday after crude prices rose amid intensifying geopolitical tensions. (Photo: DC)

PNB plans to sell non-core assets of over Rs 8,000 crore this fiscal

The country's second largest public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has identified various assets, including its housing finance arm, for sale and hopes to realise Rs 8,600 crore from these non-core assets during the current fiscal.

Kreditech gets first-of-its-kind licence for digital lending business

Kreditech has been licensed by the RBI to operate as an NBFC with the first-of-its-kind licence in Indian financial history for digital lending business and app-based financing, the Germany-based company said in a release on Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham