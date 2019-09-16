Wholesale price inflation unchanged at 1.08 per cent in Aug

Inflation in food articles rose to 7.67 per cent in August from 6.15 per cent in July this year mainly on account of rise in prices of vegetables and protein-rich items.

New Delhi: Wholesale price-based inflation was unchanged at 1.08 per cent in August even as prices of food items rose, government data showed on Monday.

The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation was at 1.08 per cent in July this year and 4.62 per cent in August 2018. Inflation in food articles rose to 7.67 per cent in August from 6.15 per cent in July this year mainly on account of rise in prices of vegetables and protein-rich items.

Vegetable inflation too rose to 13.07 per cent in the month under review as against 10.67 per cent in July 2019. Inflation in protein-rich items like egg, meat and fish rose to 6.60 per cent last month from 3.16 per cent in July. However, fuel and power basket continued to witnessed deflation at 4 per cent in August as against 3.64 per cent in July.