Business Economy 16 Sep 2019 Wholesale price infl ...
Business, Economy

Wholesale price inflation unchanged at 1.08 per cent in Aug

PTI
Published Sep 16, 2019, 12:59 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2019, 12:59 pm IST
The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation was at 1.08 per cent in July this year and 4.62 per cent in August 2018.
Inflation in food articles rose to 7.67 per cent in August from 6.15 per cent in July this year mainly on account of rise in prices of vegetables and protein-rich items.
 Inflation in food articles rose to 7.67 per cent in August from 6.15 per cent in July this year mainly on account of rise in prices of vegetables and protein-rich items.

New Delhi: Wholesale price-based inflation was unchanged at 1.08 per cent in August even as prices of food items rose, government data showed on Monday.

The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation was at 1.08 per cent in July this year and 4.62 per cent in August 2018. Inflation in food articles rose to 7.67 per cent in August from 6.15 per cent in July this year mainly on account of rise in prices of vegetables and protein-rich items.

 

Vegetable inflation too rose to 13.07 per cent in the month under review as against 10.67 per cent in July 2019. Inflation in protein-rich items like egg, meat and fish rose to 6.60 per cent last month from 3.16 per cent in July. However, fuel and power basket continued to witnessed deflation at 4 per cent in August as against 3.64 per cent in July.

...
Tags: wholesale price index, wpi, inflation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

Govt keen to bring India among top 25 countries in ease of business: Kant

MG Hector in high demand, alone commanding around 45 pc of the current market share.

Cars in demand: MG Hector sales numbers double of Mahindra XUV500

As per industry statistics, there are close to 42 million SME enterprises in India across manufacturing, infrastructure, food processing, packaging, chemicals, IT and the service industry.

Enabling SMEs to drive the Indian economy to a brighter future

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Centre should take CMs' views on changing Finance Commission's: Manmohan Singh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple Watch 4 killer Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch launched

The Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch is the Apple Watch 4 killer we have been eagerly awaiting and there is an excellent reason for even iPhone owners to purchase it.
 

Top 5 WhatsApp features every user needs to know

These features will make you a WhatsApp ninja.
 

Tata Sumo put out to pasture after 25 years of service, no longer available

Production stopped in April 2019.
 

'Ease is most difficult thing to achieve': Hrithik Roshan on 'Ghungroo' hook step

Hrithik Roshan on Ghungroo song from WAR. (Image Source: YouTube/ YRF)
 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Centre should take CMs' views on changing Finance Commission's: Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Incentives for exports to boost shipments: Exporters

FIEO President Sharad Kumar Saraf said the new scheme of Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) with revenue burden of up to Rs 50,000 crore for the government, looks attractive as it will neutralise all duties and levies suffered by the export products.

Inflation under control, clear signs of revival in factory output: Sitharaman

The latest inflation print based on Consumer Price Index was 3.21 per cent in August.

‘Regulatory uncertainty’ hits growth

The IMF had said in July that India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will now grow respectively at the rate of 7 per cent and 7.2 per cent, reflecting a weaker-than expected outlook for domestic demand. (Photo: AFP)

Kharif crops to keep agri-GDP at 3 per cent

The country as a whole received 4 per cent more monsoon rains from June 1 to September 13, the government-run India Meteorological Depart-ment said on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham