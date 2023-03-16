  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Business Economy 16 Mar 2023 AP logs GSDP growth ...
Business, Economy

AP logs GSDP growth at 16.22% in 2022-23: Socio-Economic Survey

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 16, 2023, 12:08 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2023, 12:08 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: DC)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has logged the growth of its gross state domestic product (GSDP) at 16.22 per cent for 2022-23, a rise over the previous fiscal and signifying faster economic growth.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy released the state’s Socio Economic Survey 2022-23 on Wednesday. The GSDP at current prices for 2022-23 (advance estimates) was put at Rs 13,17,728 crore against the Rs 11,33,837 crore of 2021-22 -- meaning a net addition of Rs 1,83,891 crore to the state’s economy.

Gross value-added growth rate at current prices for agriculture and allied sectors was registered at 13.18 per cent -- with agriculture showing 20.72, horticulture 12.58, livestock 7.32 and fisheries 19.41 per cent.

In industry, it is 16.36 per cent -- with mining and quarrying at 15.81, manufacturing at 11.81, electricity, gas and others 30.96 and construction 16.94 per cent. Services sector also registered a GVA growth rate of 18.91 per cent -- with trade and hotels at 28.42, railways at 17.82, transport by other means at 21..64 and real estate at 13.14 per cent.

In 2021-22, AP had posted a record growth of 7.02 per cent at constant prices against an all-India growth of 7.0. Accordingly, agriculture and allied sectors registered a growth of 4.54, industry 5.66 and services 10.05 per cent. As for sectoral contributions, agriculture registered 36.19, industry 23.36 and services 40.45 per cent.

The per capita income of AP at current prices increased to Rs 2,19,518 crore in 2022-23 against Rs 1,92,587 crore in 2021-22, by registering a jump of Rs 26,931crore a year. The per capita income growth rate at current prices in 2021-22 stood at 13.98. The all India per capita income for 2022-23 is Rs 1,72,000 -- up from Rs 1,48,524 in 2021-22; showing a jump of Rs 23,476.

As for Navaratnalu and related schemes, AP government has incurred a spend of Rs 1.97 lakh crore so far through direct benefit transfer (DBT) in sectors like education, health, women, farmers, welfare etc.

For education, the government strengthened infrastructure in all government schools under Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu in three phases at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore. In phase-1, 15,717 schools were developed at a cost of Rs 3,669 crore; and in three years, 57,189 schools and 3,280 other educational institutions were developed at a cost of Rs 16,022 crroe.

For Jagananna Ammavodi, an expense of Rs 19,617.60 crore was incurred. For Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, the government provided student tool kits to 47.4 lakh students from Classes I to X involving a cost of Rs 2,368 crore. For Jagananna Gorumudda, it spent Rs 3,239 crore to address problems of malnutrition and to provide enriched mid-day meal to 43.26 lakh students. For Jagananna Vidya Deeevena, it spent Rs 9,249 crore; and for Jagananna Vasanthi Deevena Rs 3,366 crore.

For health, nutrition and women welfare, the state government initiated the family physician concept with two doctors per PHC; and YSR Aarogyasri provides 3,255 procedures to benefit 1.41 crore families.

For women empowerment, schemes like YSR Cheyutha was implemented at a cost of Rs 14,129 crore while the government spent Rs 12,758 crore for YSR Aasara. Under YSR Sunna Vaddi, an interest free loan of Rs 3,615 crore was sanctioned for 1,02 crore SHG members.

Under housing and social safety nets, 30.65 lakh house site pattas -- each worth Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh – were distributed to women under the Pedalandiriki Illu scheme. Of these, 21.25 lkah houses were sanctioned and construction of 4.4 lakh houses completed. A plan is to provide basic amenities to all the layouts in YSR Jagananna Colonies at a cost of Rs 32,909 crore.

Farmers’ welfare: A total of 52.38 lakh farmer families had benefited from an agricultural allocation of Rs 27,063 crore. For free crop insurance, a sum of Rs 6,872 crore was released to benefit 44.55 lakh farmers.

The AP government successfully conducted the Global Investors’ Summit 2023 in Visakhapatnam. As many as 378 MoUs were singed with a commitment of Rs 13.42 lakh crore to generate over six lakh jobs. Notably, AP got first rank for three consecutive years in the Ease of Doing Business, the Socio-Economic Survey 2022-23 noted.

...
Tags: chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, gross state domestic product (gsdp), socio economic survey 2022-23
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

CM Jagan plans shifting to Vizag in July
Jagan promises to safeguard interests of Muslims
YSRC completes 12 years, CM Jagan thanks party cadre for support

Latest From Business

Fesobig will be launched in countries across the world soon after the company gets the necessary approvals from the respective drug regulatory agencies. (Photo By Arrangement)

MSN Group launches first generic drug for urinary incontinence

The government is mulling a new framework to develop adequate security standards for mobile phone users. (Representational Image: Pexels)

Centre mulling new rules to increase security of mobile phones, apps

A car passes Facebook's new Meta logo on a sign at the company headquarters. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Facebook parent Meta slashes another 10,000 jobs

Moodle India MD Sushil Karampuri. (Photo By Arrangement)

Moodle to tap into EdTech market with India launch



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 82.85 against US dollar

The rupee opened at 82.87 against the greenback and closed at 82.85 (provisional), registering a fall of 10 paise over its previous close of 82.75. (Photo: PTI)

Govt to launch revamped credit guarantee scheme worth Rs 9,000 cr for MSMEs: FM

A pedestrian walks past a digital broadcast showing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the union budget outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai on February 1, 2023. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 82.60 against US dollar

Rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 82.54 and a low of 82.61 against the American dollar. (Photo: PTI)

Retail inflation marginally dips to 6.44 pc in February

Inflation is still high on a year-on-year basis where it was seen at 6.07 per cent in February 2022, according to the data released by the statistics ministry on Monday. — Representational Image/AP

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->