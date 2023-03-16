AP logs GSDP growth at 16.22% in 2022-23: Socio-Economic Survey

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has logged the growth of its gross state domestic product (GSDP) at 16.22 per cent for 2022-23, a rise over the previous fiscal and signifying faster economic growth.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy released the state’s Socio Economic Survey 2022-23 on Wednesday. The GSDP at current prices for 2022-23 (advance estimates) was put at Rs 13,17,728 crore against the Rs 11,33,837 crore of 2021-22 -- meaning a net addition of Rs 1,83,891 crore to the state’s economy.

Gross value-added growth rate at current prices for agriculture and allied sectors was registered at 13.18 per cent -- with agriculture showing 20.72, horticulture 12.58, livestock 7.32 and fisheries 19.41 per cent.

In industry, it is 16.36 per cent -- with mining and quarrying at 15.81, manufacturing at 11.81, electricity, gas and others 30.96 and construction 16.94 per cent. Services sector also registered a GVA growth rate of 18.91 per cent -- with trade and hotels at 28.42, railways at 17.82, transport by other means at 21..64 and real estate at 13.14 per cent.

In 2021-22, AP had posted a record growth of 7.02 per cent at constant prices against an all-India growth of 7.0. Accordingly, agriculture and allied sectors registered a growth of 4.54, industry 5.66 and services 10.05 per cent. As for sectoral contributions, agriculture registered 36.19, industry 23.36 and services 40.45 per cent.

The per capita income of AP at current prices increased to Rs 2,19,518 crore in 2022-23 against Rs 1,92,587 crore in 2021-22, by registering a jump of Rs 26,931crore a year. The per capita income growth rate at current prices in 2021-22 stood at 13.98. The all India per capita income for 2022-23 is Rs 1,72,000 -- up from Rs 1,48,524 in 2021-22; showing a jump of Rs 23,476.

As for Navaratnalu and related schemes, AP government has incurred a spend of Rs 1.97 lakh crore so far through direct benefit transfer (DBT) in sectors like education, health, women, farmers, welfare etc.

For education, the government strengthened infrastructure in all government schools under Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu in three phases at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore. In phase-1, 15,717 schools were developed at a cost of Rs 3,669 crore; and in three years, 57,189 schools and 3,280 other educational institutions were developed at a cost of Rs 16,022 crroe.

For Jagananna Ammavodi, an expense of Rs 19,617.60 crore was incurred. For Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, the government provided student tool kits to 47.4 lakh students from Classes I to X involving a cost of Rs 2,368 crore. For Jagananna Gorumudda, it spent Rs 3,239 crore to address problems of malnutrition and to provide enriched mid-day meal to 43.26 lakh students. For Jagananna Vidya Deeevena, it spent Rs 9,249 crore; and for Jagananna Vasanthi Deevena Rs 3,366 crore.

For health, nutrition and women welfare, the state government initiated the family physician concept with two doctors per PHC; and YSR Aarogyasri provides 3,255 procedures to benefit 1.41 crore families.

For women empowerment, schemes like YSR Cheyutha was implemented at a cost of Rs 14,129 crore while the government spent Rs 12,758 crore for YSR Aasara. Under YSR Sunna Vaddi, an interest free loan of Rs 3,615 crore was sanctioned for 1,02 crore SHG members.

Under housing and social safety nets, 30.65 lakh house site pattas -- each worth Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh – were distributed to women under the Pedalandiriki Illu scheme. Of these, 21.25 lkah houses were sanctioned and construction of 4.4 lakh houses completed. A plan is to provide basic amenities to all the layouts in YSR Jagananna Colonies at a cost of Rs 32,909 crore.

Farmers’ welfare: A total of 52.38 lakh farmer families had benefited from an agricultural allocation of Rs 27,063 crore. For free crop insurance, a sum of Rs 6,872 crore was released to benefit 44.55 lakh farmers.

The AP government successfully conducted the Global Investors’ Summit 2023 in Visakhapatnam. As many as 378 MoUs were singed with a commitment of Rs 13.42 lakh crore to generate over six lakh jobs. Notably, AP got first rank for three consecutive years in the Ease of Doing Business, the Socio-Economic Survey 2022-23 noted.