search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Mohammad Shami celebrates the dismissal of Dean Elgar. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 4: Vernon Philander departs, Ishant Sharma strikes
 
Business, Economy

Budget 2018: Govt may cut top I-T slab from 30 per cent to 25 per cent

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published Jan 16, 2018, 8:56 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2018, 8:56 am IST
Thirty per cent income tax is applicable to those having income of more than Rs 10 lakh per annum.
With a major chunk of the 'new middle class' falling in the above Rs 10 lakh per annum income group, the proposed move will be a windfall for them. (Photo: File)
  With a major chunk of the 'new middle class' falling in the above Rs 10 lakh per annum income group, the proposed move will be a windfall for them. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a move that is bound to bring cheer to the middle and upper class, the government may slash the highest slab in income tax from 30 per cent to 25 per cent in the forthcoming Union Budget.

Thirty per cent income tax is applicable to those having income of more than Rs 10 lakh per annum.

 

The move, which according to highly-placed sources is being seriously considered by the Centre, seems to be aimed at widening the base of direct tax, quite similar to how the indirect tax net has increased with the introduction of Goods and Service Tax (GST). The government is concerned that in a nation of over 125 crore people, on an average just three crore people file their returns. In fact, in the 2014-15 assessment year, only 25 lakh taxpayers had declared their annual income of over Rs 10 lakh (which is a measly 8 per cent of the total taxpayers).

Sources privy to details informed this newspaper that while the 30 per cent tax slab could be reduced to 25 per cent, the possibility of introduction of a new tax slab could not be ruled out as this would help in increasing direct tax collections.

With a major chunk of the “new middle class” falling in the above Rs 10 lakh per annum income group, the proposed move will be a windfall for them.

The proposal for reducing the highest income tax slab, sources said, has been discussed by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) with finance ministry and Niti Aayog officials.

In 2016-17, direct tax collections were Rs 8.47 lakh crore, while provisional figures of net direct tax collections up to September 2017 for the current financial year (2017-18) stood at Rs 3.86 lakh crore. Major direct tax components are income tax, wealth tax, corporate tax and securities transaction tax, among others.

If the proposed move is introduced in the forthcoming Union Budget then direct tax collections could get a major boost in the forthcoming financial year.

As of now there is no income tax on the income group of Rs 0 to Rs 2,50,000 per annum, while the income tax levied on the Rs 2,50,001 to Rs 5,00,000 per annum income group is 5 per cent.

On the income group of Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000, the tax levied is 20 per cent, while it is 30 per cent on those having income of Rs 10 lakh and above.

Tags: union budget, income tax, gst, niti aayog
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mr Gay World India 2018: One needs to accept themselves as they are

Maiti who is working as a senior research fellow in the field of cancer drug discovery from a reputed institute in Kolkata, stumbled upon a modeling career after his friends pushed him towards getting into shape.
 

Expert claims first corpse frozen by cryogenics can be revived in 10 years

The firm has 160 corpses frozen at its headquarters (Photo: AP)
 

Here's how you can use stress to your advantage

Researchers discover technique that help you use stress to your advantage. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sexuality would have crept in had Vidya played the role: Kamala Das biopic director

Manju Warrier's look in Kamala Das biopic, which was earlier offered to Vidya Balan by Kamal.
 

LIVE| SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 4: Vernon Philander departs, Ishant Sharma strikes

Mohammad Shami celebrates the dismissal of Dean Elgar. (Photo: BCCI)
 

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

“Monday’s incident happened in the 25th over of South Africa’s second innings when Kohli continued to complain to umpire Michael Gough about the ball being affected by a damp outfield following a rain delay, before throwing the ball into the ground in an aggressive manner,” said ICC in its media release. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Govt may bring down highest I-T slab to 25 per cent

If the proposed move is introduced in the forthcoming Union Budget then direct tax collections could get a major boost in the forthcoming financial year.

Diesel prices at record Rs 61.74 per litre, petrol crosses Rs 71 per litre

Prices have been on the rise since December 12, 2017.

'Govt may not alter fiscal consolidation targets in budget'

Govt estimated GDP growth will accelerate to 7.5 per cent during the fiscal 2018-19 from the 6.6 per cent expected in FY18.

WPI inflation eases to 3.58 per cent in December as veggies price decline

As per government data released on Monday, inflation on food articles slowed to 4.72 per cent in December, from 6.06 per cent in November 2017.

Govt to invite fresh applications for RBI deputy governor post

The deputy governor will draw a fixed salary of Rs 2.25 lakh per month plus allowances.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham