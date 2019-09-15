Business Economy 15 Sep 2019 Realty says meh to N ...
Business, Economy

Realty says meh to Nirmala Sitharaman sops

FINANCIAL CHRONICLE | SANGEETHA G
Published Sep 15, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 1:31 am IST
The Rs 10,000 crore fund will be provided to projects that are 60 per cent complete and those looking for “last-mile” funding.
Nirmala Sitharaman.
 Nirmala Sitharaman.

Chennai: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a Rs 10,000-crore stress fund for incomplete affordable and middle-income housing, with riders. The realty sector doesn’t think, however, that the incentives will create demand.

The Rs 10,000 crore fund will be provided to projects that are 60 per cent complete and those looking for “last-mile” funding. The special window will fund net-worth positive housing projects that are not non-performing assets (NPAs) and that are not before the NCLT. The government hopes that outside investors will match their Rs 10,000 crore.

 

The top seven cities have a stock of 5.6 lakh delayed housing worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore. The ata outside these cities is not known.

“The minister said the fund benefit around 3.5 lakh units. Each would probably get around Rs 3 lakh for completion, which is not enough. Even if it gets another Rs 10,000 crore from private investors, it will be just Rs 6 lakh per unit,” said Mr Samantak Das, chief economist and head of research & REIS, JLL India.

“Even the government’s fund of Rs 10,000 crore for affordable middle income housing projects will have limited impact since the majority of stalled projects are because of liquidity and will be NPAs,” said Mr Satish Magar, president, Credai.

The government will relax external commercial borrowings (ECBs) guidelines to facilitate financing of home buyers who are eligible under the PMAY, in consultation with RBI. Interest rate on house building advance will be lowered and linked with 10-year GSec yields. This will encourage government officials to buy houses, she said.

“The need of the hour, and the expectation of the home buyers and the real estate developers was the government would take bold decisions to help revive the crumbling sector,” Mr Magar said.

...
Tags: nirmala sitharaman, nclt
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

Exporters’ tax sop reeks of old

Latest From Business

Nirmala Sitharaman.

Exporters’ tax sop reeks of old

With so many options to choose from, it is natural to get overwhelmed; nevertheless, do your research and analyse all offers before making a final call. (Representational/Pixabay)

Types of home loan

Sitharaman also said the interest rate on housing building advance will be lowered and linked to the 10-year G-sec yields.

Rs 10,000 cr announce by govt to boost housing, facilitate homebuyers

At present, J&K Bank is the lead-bank for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. (Photo: PTI)

SBI wants to be lead-bank for Ladakh; opens 14th branch



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
 

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Pradeep Antony slaps Kavin Raj; watch

Bigg Boss Tamil 3. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily.
 

This MP guy eats glass ‘for fun’ but wouldn’t urge you to do it

The man said that his strange habit caused damages only to his teeth and there was an adverse effect on his overall health. (Photo: ANI)
 

Kia Seltos vs Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Renault Captur: Which SUV offers more space?

Nissan’s Kicks offers only a manual gearbox for its 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as of now.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Exporters’ tax sop reeks of old

Nirmala Sitharaman.

Inflation under control, clear signs of revival in factory output: Sitharaman

The latest inflation print based on Consumer Price Index was 3.21 per cent in August.

RBI proposes Rs 200 cr minimum capital for small banks under 'on tap' licence

SFBs having net worth of below Rs 500 crore could also get their shares listed voluntarily.

‘Regulatory uncertainty’ hits growth

The IMF had said in July that India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will now grow respectively at the rate of 7 per cent and 7.2 per cent, reflecting a weaker-than expected outlook for domestic demand. (Photo: AFP)

Kharif crops to keep agri-GDP at 3 per cent

The country as a whole received 4 per cent more monsoon rains from June 1 to September 13, the government-run India Meteorological Depart-ment said on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham