52nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

82,834

786

Recovered

28,632

651

Deaths

2,657

8

Maharashtra2752460591019 Tamil Nadu9674224066 Gujarat95923753586 Delhi88953518123 Rajasthan46882677125 Madhya Pradesh44262171237 Uttar Pradesh3902207288 West Bengal2377768215 Andhra Pradesh2307125248 Punjab194222332 Telangana141495234 Karnataka103247635 Bihar10124527 Jammu and Kashmir98348511 Haryana84145311 Odisha672163 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand203873 Chandigarh191373 Tripura156290 Assam87412 Uttarakhand78501 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh60560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business Economy 15 May 2020 FM Nirmala Sitharama ...
Business, Economy

FM Nirmala Sitharaman's third tranche covers agriculture and allied activities

PTI
Published May 15, 2020, 4:58 pm IST
Updated May 15, 2020, 6:45 pm IST
Sitharaman announced a Rs 10,000 crore scheme for formalisation of micro food enterprises
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)
  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced setting up of a Rs 1 lakh crore agri infrastructure fund for farm-gate infrastructure.

This fund will be used for setting up cold chains and post-harvest management infrastructure, she said while announcing the third tranche of COVID-19 relief package.

 

"Financing facility of Rs 1,00,000 crore will be provided for funding agriculture infrastructure projects at farm-gate and aggregation points. Impetus for development pf farm-gate and aggregation point, affordable and financially viable post-harvest management infrastructure," says Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the media that the government procured farm produces worth Rs 74,300 crore (as per Minimum Support Price) to improve liquidity for farmers.

She also said that funds transfer worth Rs 18,700 crores has been done under PM KISAN Samman Yojna in the past 2 months and PM Kisan Bima Yojna claims totaling 6,400 cr cleared in last 2 months. 

She also announced a Rs 10,000 crore scheme for formalisation of micro food enterprises (MFE). The scheme will be launched to help 2 lakh MFEs by adopting cluster-based approach such as mango in Uttar Pradesh, kesar in Jammu & Kashmir, bamboo shoots in North-East, chilli in Andhra Pradesh, tapioca in Tamil Nadu. This fund would help in reaching untapped export markets in view of improved health consciousness.

She said that unorganised MFEs units need technical upgradation to attain FSSAI food standards, build brands and marketing. The scheme will help two lakh MFEs attain the goals.

The existing micro food enterprises, farmer producer organisation, self-help groups (SHGs) and cooperatives will be supported. The scheme is expected to improve health and safety standards, integration with retail markets among others.

Sitharaman announces Rs 20,000 cr for aqua culture, infrastructure for fisheries to help raise fish production, exports.

To promote herbal cultivation in India, the government has commited Rs 4,000 crore. The move is aimed at increasing herbal cultivation to 10 lakh hectare in 2 years. A corridor of medicinal plants will also come up across banks of River Ganga.

In a major announcement, the government extended Operation Greens from Tomatoes, Onion and Potatoes (TOP) to all  fruits and vegetables. Operation Greens was a project aimed to stabilise the supply of tomato, onion and potato crops (TOP crops) in India, as well as to ensure their availability around the country, year-round without price volatility. 

Rs 500 cr allocated for beekeeping initiatives to benefit 2 lakh beekeepers in rural areas, says Sitharaman.

On Thursday, Sitharaman said that migrant workers who do not have either central or state PDS cards would be given free food grain supply for next two months among others.

The minister’s announcements on Wednesday (day 1) included six measures for the MSME ssector, two for EPF, two for NBFC and MFI sector, one for discoms, one for contractors, one for real estate sector, and three tax measures.

The Prime Minister had on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to become 'self-reliant' and deal with COVID-19 crisis.

...
Tags: 20 lakh crores, coronavirus, coronavirus in mumbai, coronavirus in pune, coronavirus india, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus outbreak, coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus testing, coronavirus testing kit, coronavirus tests, coronavius in india, covid-19, covid-19 outbreak, covid-19 pandemic, covid-19 testing kits, covid-19 tests, delhi, economic package, farmers, finance minister nirmala sitharaman, fm nirmala sitharaman, gdp, gdp of india, gujarat, india gdp, india lockdown, lockdown, lockdown 4.0, migrant workers, narendra modi, newstracker, nirmala sitharaman, nirmala sitharaman speech, pm modi, stimulus package
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

SEBI extends deadline for stock brokers to submit reports till 30 June. (PTIPhoto)

SEBI extends deadline for stock brokers to submit reports till 30 June

Moody's cuts outlook for Indian power sector amid coronavirus-induced stress. (PTI Photo)

Moody's outlook for Indian power sector to negative from stable on decline in demand

Trump has threatened to slap new taxes on American companies like Apple to dissuade them from moving their manufacturing bases from China to countries like India. (AFP Photo)

Trump to tax companies manufacturing outside US; Apple's India plan may be hit

Trump has threatened to slap new taxes on American companies like Apple to dissuade them from moving their manufacturing bases from China to countries like India. (AFP Photo)

Trump to tax companies manufacturing outside US; Apple's India plan may be hit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

In first tranche of stimulus, MSMEs to get collateral-free loans to restart business

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

Stimulus or sleight of hand? Rs 6L crore is the packaging, Rs 24k crore is the cake

Loans will be secured against receivables and guaranteed by respective state government. (PTI Photo)

Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loan for businesses, MSMEs: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)

One Nation One Ration Card: Manna for migrant workers -- by next March

In Mumbai, a truck crammed with migrant workers travelling to UP. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

IMF, World Bank urged to cancel debts of poor countries

More than 300 lawmakers urge IMF, World Bank to cancel poor countries' debt. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham