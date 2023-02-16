  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Business Economy 15 Feb 2023 Petroleum products c ...
Business, Economy

Petroleum products can be included in GST framework once states agree, says FM

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 16, 2023, 12:19 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2023, 12:19 am IST
Representatioal image. (ANI)
 Representatioal image. (ANI)

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that petroleum products can be included in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework once an agreement in this regard is reached among states.

Sitharaman also said that the effort of the government over the years has been to increase public expenditure with a view to promote growth.

"The provision is already available for petroleum products to be brought into the GST. My predecessor had already made the window kept open," she said while speaking at the Post-Budget interactive session with the members of the industry chamber PHDCCI.

Five petroleum products viz. petroleum crude, motor spirit (petrol), high speed diesel, natural gas and aviation turbine fuel have temporarily been kept out and the GST Council shall decide the date from which they shall be included in GST.

"Once the states agree, we will have the petroleum products also be covered under the GST. So, that's not so much of us not wanting it," she said.

The 49th meeting of the GST Council is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on February 18, 2023.

"It is the entire (GST) council saying yes, and saying yes, not just yes, because it's already in there. What they have to do is to determine a rate and once they tell me the rate, we get it into the GST," the finance minister said.

The minister said that the government in the 2023-24 budget increased the capital expenditure by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore.

"Consistently for the last three-four years, the emphasis has been given on public capital expenditure. We have kept that up in this budget...capital expenditure, clearly can be said as a real focus of this budget," she said.

"This is the first time in many years that the capital expenditure has reached a double-digit amount, making it the clear focus of this budget," Sitharaman added.

The minister pointed out that the budget has given a roadmap for fiscal consolidation.

"I must credit entire ministry for giving budget which is fiscally responsible, but very clear on the target that is, growth has to be given the momentum," she noted.

Sitharaman in her fifth straight budget had announced a lower fiscal deficit target of 5.9 per cent for FY24 while retaining it at 6.4 per cent for the current financial year.

She had also reiterated her intention to bring the fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent of GDP by 2025-26.

She further said that the states were being nudged to carry forward reforms in various sectors including power and also implement the 'one nation, one ration card' scheme.

Sitharaman said that she was advised by the prime minister that momentum on growth should not be relaxed or diluted.

According to the minister, the 2023-24 budget is fiscally responsible, while ensuring public expenditure at a higher level to have a desired multiplier effect on all the sectors.

She also noted that the central government is collaborating with the states, as well as the tier III administrations, such as the Panchayats or ward-level administrations, to ensure that MSME priorities remain at the top of the agenda.

Replying to a question, Sitharaman rued that women are reluctant to join company boards.

"If you can hold me guilty. I am not able to find those who are ready to be on boards (of company) particularly women," she said.

The statutes mandate top 1,000 companies to have at least one independent woman director.

...
Tags: nirmala sitharaman, goods and services tax (gst) council, petroleum products
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Opposition walks out of Lok Sabha over petrol price hike

Latest From Business

The car also gets dual airbags, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchorage. (Photo By Arrangement)

Maruti updates Ciaz with more safety features

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during an interactive session on the theme 'India’s role in the Emerging World Order' organised by Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

FM exhorts exporters to 'foresee' impact of global slowdown, engage with govt

Elon Musk talks virtually to Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP/PTI)

Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO toward the end of year

Representatives of global aluminium majors posing for a photograph at Jharsuguda in Odisha

Aluminium majors exhibit technological capabilities at int’l aluminium conference



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

FM exhorts exporters to 'foresee' impact of global slowdown, engage with govt

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during an interactive session on the theme 'India’s role in the Emerging World Order' organised by Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

RBI hikes repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das speaks during a press conference announcing the central bank's monetary policy statement, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Sitharaman takes tablet in red pouch to Parliament to present paperless Budget

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman poses for a photograph as she leaves the Finance ministry to present the annual budget in the parliament in New Delhi. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)

Rupee rises 8 paise to end at 81.53 against US dollar

The rupee finally settled at 81.53, a rise of 8 paise against the previous close of 81.61. (Photo: PTI)

Rupee falls 2 paise to end at 81.65 against US dollar

Indian rupee settled at 81.65 (provisional) against the US dollar, a fall of 2 paise over its previous close. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->