search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

India's wholesale inflation dips to 18-month low

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 15, 2019, 12:36 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2019, 12:36 am IST
While the retail inflation dipped to an 18-month low of 2.19 per cent, the wholesale inflation fell to an eight-month low of 3.80 per cent.
The retail inflation which is based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 2.33 per cent in November and 5.21 per cent in December 2017.
 The retail inflation which is based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 2.33 per cent in November and 5.21 per cent in December 2017.

New Delhi: In December, India saw both retail and wholesale inflation fall due to softening in food and fuel prices evoking pleas from industry for an interest rate cut.

While the retail inflation dipped to an 18-month low of 2.19 per cent, the wholesale inflation fell to an eight-month low of 3.80 per cent.

 

a

The retail inflation which is based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 2.33 per cent in November and 5.21 per cent in December 2017. The previous low inflation was 1.46 per cent in June 2017.

Food inflation in December remained in the negative zone at 2.51 per cent compared to (-) 2.61 per cent in the November. The rate of price rise in vegetables, fruits and protein-rich eggs continued to decline.

However, there was a marginal increase in prices of meat, fish, and pulses. Fuel and light inflation was 4.54 per cent in December, down from 7.39 per cent in November on back of reduction in prices of petrol and diesel.

“Led by continuing contraction in food prices, the softer CPI inflation was supported by contraction in fuel prices and housing (housing seeing a seasonal contraction)  in December. However miscellaneous component led by education and health has inched up in December. Going forward we expect further downside in our average inflation projection of 4 per cent in FY 19, closer to 3.5- 3.7 per cent band,” said Shubhada Rao, chief economist, Yes Bank.

She indicated a low retail inflation may lead in RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) looking at cutting interest rate. “This paves way for the MPC to not just change its stance to neutral but also mull over a possible rate cut. The inflation trajectory looks below 4 per cent over the next quarter," she added.

Industry body Assocham said that continuing deceleration in the growth of WPI and softening of global fuel prices provide ample opportunity to MPC (monetary policy committee) to cut down policy rate at earliest which will kick start investment and revival in overall industrial growth.

“The decline in the inflation reading, which is well within the Central Bank’s medium-term inflation target, should induce the RBI to resume the accommodative policy stance to trigger the investment cycle and support growth by lowering the borrowing costs of industry,” said CII.

...
Tags: wholesale inflation, fuel prices hike




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

For 'outstanding leadership for nation', PM Modi receives Philip Kotler award

It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's office said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

How is Harmanpreet Kaur still India captain? Ask BCCI officals over fake degree probe

Harmanpreet, who was previously serving in the Indian Railways, was relieved from her duties in March last year after she put forward a request to join Punjab police. (Photo: AFP)
 

First live image of the OnePlus 7 pops up showing bezel-less display

OnePlus 7 with a pop-up camera in the works? (Photo: SlashLeaks)
 

German antitrust watchdog to act against Facebook: report

The Bild am Sonntag newspaper said the watchdog will present the US company with its ruling on what action it needs to take in the next few weeks.
 

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

Samsung has established a rich legacy of smartphone innovation that has helped make people’s lives smarter and easier.
 

Fed up of Xiaomi, Samsung will launch new smartphone in India

Samsung is aiming to regain ground ceded to Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi in the world’s second-biggest mobile phone market.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

WPI inflation at 8-month low of 3.80 pc in Dec on softening fuel, food prices

The 3.80 per cent inflation is the lowest in 8 months, and a lower inflation than this was last seen in April at 3.62 per cent.

Inflation in December likely hit lowest since June 2017: reports

Cooling inflation expectations have also been driven by lower oil prices and a rupee currency that has managed to stabilise after a steep sell-off.

Developing economies must get ready to cope with possible turbulence: World Bank

Bank's main focus on poverty reduction is correlated to strong, steady, and equitable economic growth.

Agri, manufacturing to push GDP growth to 7.2 pc in 2018-19: CSO

The discrepancies in the GDP estimates for current fiscal has been pegged at Rs 1,49,331 crore as against Rs 2,23,504 crore in 2017-18.

Economy estimated to grow at 7.2 per cent in 2018-19

Growth in the services economy, including financial services, will remain modest.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham