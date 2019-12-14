Business Economy 14 Dec 2019 Nirmala Sitharaman r ...
Business, Economy

Nirmala Sitharaman refuses to predict end of economic slump

FC INVESTIGATIVE BUREAU
Published Dec 14, 2019, 1:01 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2019, 1:59 am IST
The Union Budget 2020-21 will be presented on February 1, which will be the second Budget of the current BJP-led NDA government.
Nirmala Sitharaman
 Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Fri-day the government would take steps to “heal” the economy as and when required but refused to make any predict when the economy would come out of the woods.

“The government has been working for the economy where it is needed,” Ms Sitharaman said, while highlighting the impact of recent financial measures on the economy.

 

The finance minister was speaking at an event  organised to lay a preparatory framework for the next year’s Union Budget.

The Union Budget 2020-21 will be presented on February 1, which will be the second Budget of the current BJP-led NDA government after the general elections.

Asked when she expects the economy to revive, the finance minister said, “I am not engaging in any prediction-based thing. I am looking at the economy, where I need to intervene, I am intervening and I shall continue to address the problem of the industry as and when it rises.”

The Centre has recently announced several measures to bring the flagging economy back on track. The measures include some important ones such as a cut in the corporate tax rate, funding of stalled real estate projects, and faster GST-refund process etc.

She also declined to comment on the narrative of stagflation — high inflation coupled with declining growth. “No comment on that. I have heard it. Stagflation is a narrative which is going on. I am hearing it,” she said.

On Thursday, the government data revealed that retail inflation has surged to 5.51 per cent in November while the industry output shrunk for the third straight month in October.

On the onion price hike, Ms Sitharaman is hopeful that it would be resolved soon. “We have a group of ministers meeting which is reviewing the situation, and is deciding on how to take up the import related issues. I think gradually, the crop has also started replenishing. The government is doing its best to import the commodity and resolve the issue,” she said.

Ahead of the crucial meeting of the GST Council on December 18, Sitharaman did not rule out a hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, saying that her ministry is yet to apply its mind to it.

When asked about the buzz on the proposal of increasing GST rates in the Council meet, she said, “The buzz is everywhere else but not in my office (the ministry of finance). I am not attributing this to my team. There has been no discussion of changing the GST rate in the finance ministry so far.”

...
Tags: finance minister nirmala sitharaman, union budget


Latest From Business

Netrika will now be better positioned to effectively lead the fight agai-nst unauthorised leaks and peddling of copyrighted intellectual pro-perties such as movies, music albums, etc.

Netrika Consulting buys Anti-Piracy Solutions

Public sector banks (PSBs) rallied today after reports suggested that the government is considering increasing the government bond investment limit of foreign por-tfolio investors (FPIs) to at least 10 per cent of the outstanding, from 6 per cent now, with an aim to incorporate local bonds into global bond indices.

Sentiment likely to remain positive

According to Ind-Ra, the SFBs have been offering interest rates which are 1-2 per cent higher than most banks and they have grown the branches by 40 per cent in FY19. (Representational Image)

Small finance banks see 130 per cent growth in deposits

The industry has been going through a tough time since the introduction of GST.

Textile sector gets low credit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Passenger vehicle retail sales up 1 per cent in November: FADA

FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale said agriculture produce has now started trickling into the markets after the extended monsoon season, which is contributing towards the uptick in semi-urban and rural markets.

Currency in circulation rises to Rs 21 lakh crore as on March 2019: Thakur

The value of total notes in circulation as at end of March 2019 stood at Rs 21,109 billion, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday. (Photo: File | PTI)

Moody's cuts India's GDP growth forecast to 5.6 pc for 2019

Engineering. students learn Japanese

“Japan has been looking at countries like Vietnam and Philippines to fill the labour gap. But in recent times, there has been some improvement in the bilateral relations between Japan and India and now the East Asian country is viewing us as a potential source market for qualified workers,” said Dr S. Sarav-anan, Head for Photonics and Nanotechnology Research Centre, Sona College of Technology is the Convener for Japanese Language Course.

Wheat sowing up 4.28 per cent at 202.54 lakh hectares so far

Higher coverage of wheat was reported from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: File | Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham