  
Business Economy 14 Oct 2022 India calls for coll ...
Business, Economy

India calls for collective responsibility for preventing risks from aggravating

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 14, 2022, 8:02 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2022, 8:02 am IST
File photo of Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: PTI)
 File photo of Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: PTI)

WASHINGTON: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday called for collective responsibility to prevent the risks from aggravating.

Sitharaman said that India's efforts will be to encourage conversations that recognise our inter-dependencies, our shared wisdom, and our collective aspiration for a safe, peaceful and prosperous world.

Today's global economy faces a confluence of challenges and it is our collective responsibility to prevent the risks from aggravating, the finance minister said in her speech during the closing session of the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors here being held on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. India will head the annual rotating presidency of G-20 next year.

In her remarks, the finance minister said that India views the hosting of the G20 Presidency as an opportunity as well as a responsibility. Rebuilding trust in multilateralism is at the core of India's thinking, she told her G-20 colleagues.

Sitharaman said that G20 finance ministers have always come together in the harshest global situations, set aside their differences, and worked towards a common goal of prosperity for our people.

As such, she urged the finance ministers and central bank governors to continue working together with this sense of solidarity.

...
Tags: consumer inflation, group of 20 economic summit


Horoscope 14 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

CII representatives meet PM Modi, discuss economy
Sitharaman flags energy and food security risks for India

Latest From Business

India's deployment of a direct cash transfer scheme and other similar social welfare programmes is a logistical marvel, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said. (AFP file image)

India's deployment of cash transfer scheme is a logistical marvel: IMF

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image: PTI)

Sitharaman flags energy and food security risks for India

A file photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. (PTI Photo)

Adanis get Letter of Intent for Tajpur port in West Bengal

The local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 82.15 and a low of 82.37 against the greenback.

Rupee falls 14 paise to close at 82.35 against US dollar



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

RBI to soon launch e-rupee on pilot basis for limited use

RBI will continue to communicate about the specific features and benefits of e-rupee, from time to time. (Representational Image/DC)

Housing prices up 5% in June quarter

Representational Image.

Inflation rises to 7 pc in August; RBI may hike interest rate again later this month

On an annual basis, the rate of price rise was in excess of 10 per cent in the case of vegetables, spices, footwear, and 'fuel and light'. (DC Image)

Rupee plunges 58 paise to close at all-time low of 81.67 against US dollar

The rupee slumped 30 paise to close at 81.09, its previous record low. (Photo: ANI)

India's inflation based on WPI dips to 11-month low of 12.41 pc in August

It's yet another month of increase in wholesale prices in August 2022, remaining above the 10 per cent mark for 17 months in a row. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->