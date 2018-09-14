search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

WPI inflation drops to 4-month low of 4.53 per cent in August

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2018, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2018, 12:46 pm IST
Deflation in vegetables was 20.18 per cent in August, as against 14.07 per cent in the previous month.
Inflation based on wholesale prices eased to a four-month low of 4.53 per cent in August on softening of prices of food articles, especially vegetables.
 Inflation based on wholesale prices eased to a four-month low of 4.53 per cent in August on softening of prices of food articles, especially vegetables.

New Delhi: Inflation based on wholesale prices eased to a four-month low of 4.53 per cent in August on softening of prices of food articles, especially vegetables.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation stood at 5.09 per cent in July and 3.24 per cent in August last year.

 

According to the government data released Friday, food articles registered deflation at 4.04 per cent in August 2018. Last month, deflation in this category was 2.16 per cent.

Deflation in vegetables was 20.18 per cent in August, as against 14.07 per cent in the previous month.

Deflationary trend in food articles offset the double-digit inflation in 'fuel and power' basket in August. Inflation in this category was 17.73 per cent as prices of domestic fuel increased during the month, in line with high global crude oil rates.

While inflation in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was 46.08 per cent, in diesel and petrol it was 19.90 per cent and 16.30 per cent, respectively, during August.

Among food articles, potato inflation continued to rule high at 71.89 per cent in August, while onion and fruits witnessed deflation of 26.80 per cent and 16.40 per cent, respectively.

Deflation continued in pulses at 14.23 per cent in August.

The 4.53 per cent inflation is the lowest in four months, and a lower inflation than this level was last seen in April at 3.62 per cent.

As per the data, the WPI inflation for June was revised downwards to 5.68 per cent from the provisional estimate of 5.77 per cent.

Brent crude oil price is hovering at around USD 79 a barrel. This, along with a depreciating rupee has increased the oil import bill, thereby making petrol and diesel costlier.

Petrol price Thursday climbed to an all-time high of Rs 81 per litre in Delhi, while in Mumbai it inched up to Rs 88.39. A litre of diesel in the national capital was priced at Rs 73.08 and Rs 77.58 in Mumbai.

Data released earlier this week showed retail inflation eased to a 10-month low of 3.69 per cent in August. RBI mainly takes into account retail inflation data while formulating monetary policy.

In its third monetary policy review for the fiscal, the Reserve Bank last month hiked interest rate by 0.25 per cent to 6.5 per cent on inflationary concerns.

For July-September, RBI pegged CPI-based retail inflation at 4.2 per cent, which it saw firming up to 4.8 per cent in the second half of the current fiscal.

Tags: inflation, wholesale price index, food prices, vegetables, deflation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's why you can't use dual SIM iPhones in India

While all the regular iPhone users may have gotten happy to hear that, there’s a bit of catch in how the dual SIM functionality in the Apple’s devices work.
 

Man who bought sex doll online ends up in court because it was child-sized

He was in for a shock, when customs officers at East Midlands Airport seized it and said he had not seen any information listed on the website about its size.
 

'He shows off like a rapper': Fans slam Hardik Pandya after latest Instagram post

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was trolled recently after posting a photo of himself on his Instagram account. (Photo: AFP)
 

Eating bread may be making people depressed and tired: study

The findings also showed that this condition may affect only a small number of people (Photo: AFP)
 

iOS 12 available 3 days before launch date; Know the trick

iOS 12 brings a lot of under-the-hood improvements and as well as nifty new features.
 

Vistara rolls out complimentary in-flight entertainment across its flight network

Vistara's IFE comes with a content-rich multimedia library of over 70 hours of top-notch Bollywood and Hollywood entertainment of various genres. (Photo: Facebook | @AirVistara)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

India needs to be vigilant to check rupee fall: PM economic panel member

India needs to be extremely vigilant to check weakness in the rupee and the task was to minimise volatility and avoid contagion to other macro policies, a member of the prime minister’s economic advisory panel said on Friday. (Photo: AP)

Falling Rupee 'music to exporters': PHDCCI president-elect Rajeev Talwar

PHDCCI president-designate Rajeev Talwar on Thursday expressed hope the rupee will stablise with pick up in the economic growth though the depreciating currency is

RBI governor to give pep talk to anti-corruption officers

RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: File/PTI)

Govt determined to contain fiscal deficit at 3.3 per cent

The government is determined to keep fiscal deficit within the budgeted level of 3.3 per cent of GDP as the country cannot afford to have a twin deficit problem, a top official said.

United Bank of India increases lending rate by 5 basis points

Public lender United Bank of India has increased the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis point or 0.05 per cent across tenors.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham