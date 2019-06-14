Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Economy 14 Jun 2019 India to impose reta ...
Business, Economy

India to impose retaliatory tariff on 29 US items from June 16

PTI
Published Jun 14, 2019, 5:19 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2019, 5:22 pm IST
A notification with this regard will be issued by the finance ministry soon, sources said.
The move will hurt American exporters of these 29 items as they have to pay duties on these products. (Representational Image)
 The move will hurt American exporters of these 29 items as they have to pay duties on these products. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: After extending the deadline for several times, India has decided to impose additional customs duties on 29 US products, including almond, walnut and pulses, with effect from June 16, sources said.

A notification with this regard will be issued by the finance ministry soon, they added.

 

The move will hurt American exporters of these 29 items as they have to pay duties on these products. India would get about USD 217 million additional revenue from such imports.

The government had on June 21, 2018 decided to impose these duties in retaliation to the US decision of significantly hiking customs duties on certain steel and aluminium products.

India has informed the US about its decision to go ahead with the retaliatory duties, the sources said.

America had in March last year imposed 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent import duty on aluminium products. As India is one of the major exporter of these items to the US, the US decision has revenue implication of about USD 240 million on Indian steel and aluminium products.

India extended the deadline for imposition of these duties multiple times in the hope that some solution would emerge during a negotiation between India and the US on a proposed trade package.

But those negotiations came to a halt following the decision of the US to withdraw export incentives to Indian exporters under its Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) programme. These benefits were rolled back from June 5. It would impact goods worth USD 5.5 billion from India to America.

As part of the imposition of higher import duties on 29 US products, India has notified higher tariffs on several goods.

While import duty on walnut has been hiked to 120 per cent from 30 per cent, duty on chickpeas, Bengal gram (chana) and masur dal will be raised to 70 per cent, from 30 per cent currently. Levy on lentils will be increased to 40 per cent.

The duty on boric acid and binders for foundry moulds would be hiked to 7.5 per cent, while that on domestic reagents will be increased to 10 per cent. Duty on artemia, a kind of shrimp, will be hiked to 15 per cent.

The other products on which duties will be hiked include certain kind of nuts, iron and steel products, apples, pears, flat rolled products of stainless steel, other alloy steel, tube and pipe fittings, and screws, bolts and rivets.

India has also dragged the US to the World Trade Organisation's (WTO) dispute settlement mechanism over the imposition of import duties on steel and aluminium.

India exports steel and aluminium products worth about USD 1.5 billion to the US every year.

India's exports to the US in 2017-18 stood at USD 47.9 billion, while imports were at USD 26.7 billion. The trade balance is in favour of India.

...
Tags: retaliatory tariff, trade, generalised system of preferences, world trade organisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

Nirmala Sitharaman, in her opening remarks, said that the present government is committed to improve the educational standards, skilling the youth, enhancing job opportunities. (Image: File | ANI)

Spend more on education, hygiene, woman safety: social sector experts to FM

According to experts, domestic market ended significantly lower tracking weak cues from global markets amid continued uncertainty over US-China trade talks and escalating tensions between the US and Iran after attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

Sensex closes 289.29 points lower at 39,452; bank stocks drag

Television, however, continues to be the dominant force in India, with an estimated contribution of 39 per cent to the total ad spend in 2019, the report said. (Photo: File | Representational)

India ad spend likely to be Rs 697 billion in 2019: Report

Spot gold was trading higher at USD 1,356.70 an ounce in New York and silver was up at USD 15.11 an ounce.

Gold surges Rs 300 on fresh buying, strong global trend



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Have you ever dreamt of becoming ‘pakodawala’ after clearing 'GATE'?

Sagar Shah (Photo: Facebook/@sagar.shah.378)
 

'Premam' fame Anupama Parameswaran dating Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah?

Anupama Parameswaran and Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: Instagram)
 

This Pakistan-born fan gets match tickets from Dhoni since 2011

After arriving in Manchester, Bashir checked into Pakistan's team hotel where he met most of the squad members including captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. (Photo: PTI)
 

Maharashtra's six districts to be diesel-free, to be replaced with bio-CNG: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is looking after the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways along with Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said that alternative sources of funding should be harnessed. (Photo: ANI)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Injured opener Shikhar Dhawan goes to gym; watch video

With a heavily bandaged left hand, Dhawan was seen doing lower body exercises in a short video posted by him on his Twitter page. (Photo:AFP)
 

World Blood Donor Day: Save lives, be a donor

Blood groups must be compatible for donation or else can lead to clotting of the blood and other health complications. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Passenger vehicle retail sales dip 1 pc in May: FADA

Commercial vehicle sales dropped by 7.8 per cent to 62,551 units against 67,847 units in May last year.

WPI inflation at nearly 2-yr low at 2.45 pc in May

Data released earlier this week showed retail inflation spiked to a 7-month high of 3.05 per cent in May.

India Inc revenue growth hits six-quarter low in Q4: Report

The revenue growth in consumer-linked sectors was only 3.8 percent in the fourth quarter of FY19 on a year-on-year basis, down from 27.9 percent in the third quarter of FY19.

Ficci for increasing FDI cap in insurance to 74 per cent

Extend tax sops to retail investors in corporate bond: Market players to FM

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham