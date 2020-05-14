50th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

78,042

3,712

Recovered

26,392

1,938

Deaths

2,551

136

Maharashtra259225547975 Gujarat92683562566 Tamil Nadu9227217664 Delhi79982858106 Rajasthan43282573121 Madhya Pradesh41732004232 Uttar Pradesh3758196586 West Bengal22907022077 Andhra Pradesh2137114247 Punjab192420032 Telangana136793934 Jammu and Kashmir97146610 Karnataka95945133 Bihar9403827 Haryana79341811 Odisha5381433 Kerala5354904 Chandigarh191303 Jharkhand177793 Tripura15420 Assam80402 Uttarakhand72461 Himachal Pradesh67353 Chhatisgarh59550 Meghalaya13111 Puducherry1390 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business Economy 14 May 2020 FM Nirmala to reveal ...
Business, Economy

FM Nirmala to reveal second tranche of Aatmanirbhar stimulus package at 4 pm today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published May 14, 2020, 11:35 am IST
Updated May 14, 2020, 11:38 am IST
Finance Minister is likely to announce measures to help the agriculture sector and allied activities
FM Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 4 PM. (PTI Photo)
 FM Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 4 PM. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Finance minister Nirmala sitaraman is scheduled to reveal the second tranche of her Aatmanirbhar stimulus package at 4 pm today, but the response to her first tranche revealed yesterday was anything but enthusiastic.

The finance minister is likely to announce measures to help the agriculture sector and allied activities. Sitharaman will also address supply chain disruption and ways to resolve issues.

 

This comes a day after Sitharaman unveiled a series of measures to address challenges for MSMEs and liquidity issues faced by financing companies such as NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs. (Read more here)

The finance minister reiterated the importance of “self-reliant India” (Atmanirbhar Bharat) in her address on Wednesday. She said the announcement of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is to spur growth in the country.

Earlier this week, prime minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to fight the coronavirus crisis and make India self-reliant. He said on Wednesday that the measures announced by Nirmala Sitharaman "will go a long way in addressing issues faced by businesses, especially MSMEs".

...
Tags: coronavirus, pm narendra modi, rs 20 lakh crore economic package, fm nirmala sitharaman, nirmala sitharaman, 20 lakh crore, stimulus package, economic stimulus package, sitharaman press conference, finance minister, covid 19
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

In first tranche of stimulus, MSMEs to get collateral-free loans to restart business

Latest From Business

UK court plays video of Nirav Modi's death threats to 'Dummy Directors'. (PTI Photo)

UK court plays video of Nirav Modi's death threats to 'dummy directors'

Govt releases truncated WPI for April; wholesale food inflation falls 3.7%. (AP Photo)

Govt releases truncated April WPI inflation data; 10% deflation in fuel, power basket

Mphasis Q4 net profit jumps 32.7 pc to Rs 353.2 cr. (Photo- ANI)

Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 32.7% in the March 2020 quarter

Equity benchmark Sensex plunged 886 points on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Sensex plummets 886 points, Nifty cracks below 9,200



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

In first tranche of stimulus, MSMEs to get collateral-free loans to restart business

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loan for businesses, MSMEs: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)

IMF, World Bank urged to cancel debts of poor countries

More than 300 lawmakers urge IMF, World Bank to cancel poor countries' debt. (AFP Photo)

India gets USD 1 billion loan from BRICS' New Development Bank to fight Covid19

The New Development Bank of the BRICS countries has fully disbursed USD one billion emergency assistance loan to India. (PTI File Photo)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman postpones meet with PSB chiefs to later this week

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham