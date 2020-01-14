Business Economy 14 Jan 2020 Retail inflation ris ...
Business, Economy

Retail inflation rises to 5-year high of 7.35% while economic growth is on decline

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO AND S UMAMAHESHWAR
Published Jan 14, 2020, 1:03 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2020, 1:03 am IST
This is the highest retail inflation witnessed during the Narendra Modi government since 2014.
Retail inflation had spiked in December because of higher food inflation, which was at 14.22 per cent. Food inflation shot up because of costly vegetables, whose prices rose by 60 per cent and pulses, which became 15 per cent costlier.
  Retail inflation had spiked in December because of higher food inflation, which was at 14.22 per cent. Food inflation shot up because of costly vegetables, whose prices rose by 60 per cent and pulses, which became 15 per cent costlier.

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Retail inflation has sharply risen to over five-and-half-year high of 7.35 per cent in December from 5.54 per cent in November, following a significant surge in food prices and hike in telecom tariffs.

Retail inflation — officially called the Consumer Price Index — has breached the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance level of six per cent and could deny space for the central bank to slash interest rates to boost sagging economic growth in February. According to the inflation mandate given by the government, the RBI was required to keep inflation at four per cent, plus or minus two percentage points.

 

This is the highest retail inflation witnessed during the Narendra Modi government since 2014.

Higher inflation, coupled with lower economic growth and higher unemployment, has pushed India into an avoidable stagflation situation after six years. Though the Indian economy exhibits all the three features that define stagflation, most economists were reluctant to go on record by announcing the onset of stagflation.

Retail inflation had spiked in December because of higher food inflation, which was at 14.22 per cent. Food inflation shot up because of costly vegetables, whose prices rose by 60 per cent and pulses, which became 15 per cent costlier.

Economists, however, opine that food inflation would continue to be elevated in the next few months because of shortage in pulses even when vegetable prices head south. “Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 7.5% broke the ceiling going beyond the RBI tolerance limit of six per cent, fully reflecting the recent uptrend in food prices. While fruit and vegetable prices may come down as these crops have short cultivation cycles, the rise in prices of pulses may stay on for more time,” said Mr Joseph Thomas, head of research, Emkay Wealth Management.

“In particular, prices of pulses may remain elevated in the coming months, despite the favourable outlook for the rabi crop. Stickiness in prices of protein items may provide a floor to food inflation going forward, even once vegetable prices correct to seasonally appropriate levels,” said Ms Aditi Nayar, principal economist, ICRA.

A. Prasanna, economist, ICICI Securities, primary dealership, feels that higher inflation could also increase yields (return) on Indian bonds marginally on Tuesday, unless the government comes to the support in the market. A higher yield for bonds increases cost of overseas borrowing for Indian entities.

...
Tags: inflation, food prices, telecom tariffs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

The RBI said it had a net outstanding sell position of USD 6.1 billion as of end-November, down from USD 7.47 billion at the end of the previous month.

RBI buys net USD 6.93 billion in currency market in November: report

Global benchmark Brent touched a near four-month high above USD 70 before ending last week below USD 65.

Oil dips on easing US-Iran tensions, eyes on China trade deal

Some of the executives were sacked last week and more could be let go on Monday, two sources said.

Walmart sacks around 50 executives in India restructuring: sources

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.02 per cent to 97.33.

Rupee rises 12 paise against US dollar in early trade



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

RBI buys net USD 6.93 billion in currency market in November: report

The RBI said it had a net outstanding sell position of USD 6.1 billion as of end-November, down from USD 7.47 billion at the end of the previous month.

Indian government to seek RBI dividend boost as revenue drops

The RBI largely earns profits through its trading of currencies and government bonds.

Global economy looking up: World Bank

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). AFP

World Bank trims 2020 growth forecast amid slow recovery for trade

Global trade growth is expected to improve modestly in 2020 to 1.9 per cent from 1.4 per cent in 2019.

Use of AI in different forms can help achieve USD 5 trn economy target: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham