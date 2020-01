The appointment of Patra, who is currently an executive director at the central bank.

New Delhi: The government appointed Michael Debaprata Patra as the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday.

Patra will serve as the deputy governor for three years from the time of his appointment.

The appointment of Patra, who is currently an executive director at the central bank, comes nearly six months after former deputy governor Viral Acharya’s resignation.