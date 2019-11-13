Business Economy 13 Nov 2019 SBI lowers GDP growt ...
Business, Economy

SBI lowers GDP growth forecast

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published Nov 13, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Updated Nov 13, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Countries have witnessed 22 to 716 basis point decline between June 2018 and June 2019, and India cannot be isolated.
However, it added, the growth rate in 2019-20 should be looked through the prism of synchronised global slowdown.
 However, it added, the growth rate in 2019-20 should be looked through the prism of synchronised global slowdown.

New Delhi: In yet another blow to the Indian economy after Moody’s downward outlook, two reports — compiled by the state-owned State Bank of India (SBI) and Singapore’s DBS Bank — on Tuesday expressed concern about the slowdown in growth in the Indian economy.

Showing a declining trend, the SBI research report sharply cut the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 5 per cent for the financial year (FY) 2019-20, from its earlier projection of 6 per cent, while DBS Bank said that India’s July-September quarter GDP numbers could be crucial.

 

Terming the decline in September industrial output (IIP) growth by 4.3 per cent as ‘quite alarming’, the report from the Economic Research Department of the SBI said, “we expect Q2GDP growth at 4.2 per cent. Our acceleration rate for 33 leading indicators at 85 per cent in October 2018 is down to just 17 per cent in September 2019, with such a decline gaining traction from March 2019.”

“On account of low automobile sales, flattening of core sector growth, declining investment in construction as well as infrastructure and deceleration in air traffic movements, the second quarter GDP growth rate is likely to slip down to 4.2 per cent,” the SBI report forcasted.

The report further said, “we believe that Moody’s change in outlook from stable to negative will not have any significant impact as rating actions are always a laggard indicator and markets this time have categorically given a thumbs down to it.”

However, it added, the growth rate in 2019-20 should be looked through the prism of synchronised global slowdown.

Countries have witnessed 22 to 716 basis point decline between June 2018 and June 2019, and India cannot be isolated. “India is also significantly lower in Economic Uncertainty Index when compared globally,” the SBI report said.

Nevertheless, DBS Bank, in its daily report on Tuesday, said that India’s July-September quarter GDP numbers could be crucial for the country. “India’s July-September quarter GDP data, scheduled for a release on November 29, will be important as headline growth has already slipped to a six-year low to 5 per cent year-on-year in the quarter ending June,” it said.

“A disappointing GDP report could lift $/Rs above its two-month range between 70.5 and 71.5 and bring it closer to the year’s high at around 72.5,” the DBS report noted, adding that the Indian rupee depreciated to 71.47 from 71.29 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the SBI research report, however, remained hopeful that economic growth rate would pick up pace in 2020-21 to 6.2 per cent. “To propel economic growth, the RBI may go for larger rate cuts in its December monetary policy review,” it said.

Against growth slowdown, the SBI note, however, suggested, “It is imperative that India adheres to no negative policy surprises in sectors like telecom, power and NBFCs. For example, it is imperative that a lasting solution is worked out for the NBFC sector that has been much delayed now.”

Last month, while reducing the key policy or repo rate by 25 basis points for the fifth time in a row, RBI had also reduced its growth forecast to 6.1 per cent for 2019-20 from 6.9 per cent. “We are revising our GDP forecast for 2019-20 to 5 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier,” the SBI report said.

“We expect larger rate cuts from the RBI in December policy. However, such rate cut is unlikely to lead to any immediate material revival, rather, it might result in potential financial instability as debt financed consumption against an increasing household leverage had not worked in countries and India cannot be an exception,” it added.

...
Tags: state bank of india


Latest From Business

Sonalika International Tractors

Sonalika International Tractors to set up unit in China

The ultra-large crude carrier with capacity of about 3 million barrels arrived off Malaysia in late-September laden with low-sulphur fuel after beginning her 12,400-mile (19,955-kilometre) journey from the Mediterranean Sea in August.

Oil tanker to become Asia’s refuelling hub

These credit-conscious millennials self-monitor their credit scores regularly and have an average Cibil Score of 740, higher than the non-millennial average of 734.

Millennials keep a tab on credit score

Srei Infra’s total consolidated income for the quarter stood at Rs 1,424.18 crore as against Rs 1,537.43 crore recorded during the year-ago quarter.

Srei focuses on co-lending biz; PAT down



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

4 Indian firms including Tata, Adani in race for Rs 25K crore chopper deal for Navy

The strategic partnership model envisages tie-up between Indian and foreign firms leading to the acquisition of niche technologies and setting up of modern production facilities in India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple is going to kill the iPhone, AR glasses are the next big thing

Apple has already integrated AR features in existing iPhones through apps that use the phone’s camera to measure object dimensions.
 

It was hurting me badly: Shweta Tiwari on her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli. (Photo: Twitter)
 

5 best smartphones to buy right now under Rs 20,000

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the latest in a long line of immensely popular value for money devices of the Redmi Note series.
 

Photo: Deepika Padukone falls sick after enjoying 'too much' at her bestie's wedding

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha is reason behind his grudge with Sidharth Shukla?

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

India's GDP likely to grow 5 per cent this fiscal: SBI report

The report, however, said the economic growth rate will pick up pace in 2020-21 to 6.2 per cent.

India's industrial production posts steepest fall in 8 years

In September 2019, capital goods output dropped 20.7 per cent from a year ago, while consumer durables fell 9.9 per cent.

No levying of charges on NEFT payment from January: RBI to banks

This rapid growth in the payment systems, inter-alia, has been facilitated by a series of measures taken by the Reserve Bank of India,

India’s inflation probably breached RBI target last month: report

Inflation probably exceeded the RBI medium-term target of 4 per cent in October for the first time in 15 months.

FinMin says fundamental of Indian eco robust, reforms to stimulate investments

The ministry said the government has undertaken series of financial sector and other reforms to strengthen the economy as a whole.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham