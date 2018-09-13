search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

UPA govt gave loans blindly, weakened banking sector: Piyush Goyal

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2018, 11:53 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 11:56 am IST
NDA government brought transparency and forced people to repay their loans, says Piyush Goyal.
The bank losses increased from Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 53,000 crore in UPA years, Piyush Goyal alleged.
 The bank losses increased from Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 53,000 crore in UPA years, Piyush Goyal alleged.

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday attacked the Congress-led UPA government for blindly giving loans and weakening the banks due to which their losses increased from Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 53,000 crore, and said the NDA government brought transparency and forced people to repay their loans.

"Swachh Bharat Mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not restricted only to the cleanliness of courtyards but is also about the cleanliness in our economic system," Union Minister Piyush Goyal told a press conference here.

 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that after assuming the office in 2014, the PM Modi government inherited an extremely fragile banking sector.

"But the Prime Minister and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took a wise decision not to bring any such white paper and they responsibly ran the government and brought sustainable solution to only strengthen the economy," Mr Goyal said.

Slamming the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for giving loans without doing the fact-check of projects, Goyal said: "The UPA government started distributing loans from 2006 and the procedure went on till 2014. The bank losses increased from Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 53,000 crore in those years."

"Due to blindly giving of loans overcapacity was created," he said.

Citing example of the Indian Bank, Goyal said: "Same situation of the non-performing assets (NPAs) was prevalent when Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji's government had come to power. And at that time, he brought the transparency and the Indian Bank is running in profit."

"And today, we have also brought transparency in the NPA loans and tried to resolve the entire mess that Congress gave us," he said.

Attacking the Congress-led government, Mr Goyal said: "UPA blindly gave out loans and weakened the banks, but the Modi government ushered in transparency and forced all the responsible individuals to repay the loans."

"In case they couldn't repay the loans, we tried to resolve through Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code," he said.

The Railway and Coal Minister also said that during the UPA government, a lot of big people took loans without taking into account the responsibility that comes along with it.

"But it is Modi government which has acted tough with these people and forced them to pay back," he said.

Mr Goyal further said that the strictness of the government also led to the implementation of the Fugitive Law, under which the properties of the defaulters are attached.

This is the first government which has taken strict action against the rich people to repay loan, he underlined. 

Citing the achievements of his government, Mr Goyal said: "Our government implemented the Benami Act. We brought GST instead of 40 different taxes," the BJP leader added.

Tags: banking sector, loan, upa government, piyush goyal, arun jaitley, npa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leaked: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max and XR in India will be ridiculously priced

The iPhone XS starts at a massive Rs 99,900 for just the 64GB model.
 

Sri Reddy makes sensational claim against Sachin Tendulkar, gets brutally roasted

After targeting many renowned celebrities on social media, making some serious claims against them, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar has become Reddy's latest victim. (Photo: PTI)
 

8 upcoming Hyundai cars: New Santro, Carlino, Creta, Grand i10 and more

Hyundai is planning a major overhaul of its current model line-up for the Indian market in the next three years.
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Special 580 kg laddu transported to Hyderabad for the occasion

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Special 580 kg laddu transported to Hyderabad for the occasion. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 

Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Virat Kohli's press conference row with journalist

While the incident has caused a stir on social media, raising questions about Kohli’s attitude, Sunil Gavaskar has defended the Indian talisman. (Photo: AP)
 

10-year-old miraculously survives after kebab skewer impaled his skull

He was attacked by a swarm of wasps and fell from a tree house (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

PM Modi calls high-level emergency meet on Saturday to review economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Govt, RBI to do everything to check rupee slide to unreasonable levels'

The government and the RBI will do everything to ensure that the rupee does not depreciate to

HDFC Life elevates Vibha Padalkar as MD and CEO

HDFC Standard Life Insurance has elevated its executive director and chief financial officer, Vibha Padalkar, to the post of managing director and chief executive officer for a period of three years, effective Wednesday.

ICICI Bank warns of too much focus on tech-driven lending

Stating that people can

Exports up 19.21 per cent in Aug; trade deficit at USD 17.4 billion

Exports recorded a growth of 16.13 per cent, while the imports during the first five months of this fiscal grew by 17.34 per cent.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham