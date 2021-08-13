RBI board reviews economic situation amid challenges

The board also reviewed functioning of local boards. (DC file Photo)

Mumbai: The 590th meeting of central board of directors at Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das through video conferencing.

The board reviewed current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the bank besides recent policy measures taken by the central bank to mitigate the adverse impact of Covid-19 on economy.

The board also reviewed functioning of local boards.

Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar and other directors of the central board Satish K. Marathe, S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Prof Sachin Chaturvedi also attended the meeting.

Debasish Panda, Secretary at the Department of Financial Services, and Ajay Seth, Secretary at the Department of Economic Affairs, also attended the meeting.