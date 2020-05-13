50th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

74,954

624

Recovered

24,896

443

Deaths

2,437

22

Maharashtra244275125921 Gujarat89043246537 Tamil Nadu8718205161 Delhi7639251286 Rajasthan40562378115 Madhya Pradesh39861860225 Uttar Pradesh3573175880 West Bengal2173612198 Andhra Pradesh2051105646 Punjab191417132 Telangana132682232 Jammu and Kashmir93445510 Karnataka92543331 Bihar8303826 Haryana78034211 Kerala5254894 Odisha437683 Chandigarh187283 Jharkhand172793 Tripura15220 Uttarakhand69461 Assam65401 Himachal Pradesh65353 Chhatisgarh59490 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1290 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loan for businesses, MSMEs: Sitharaman

ANI
Published May 13, 2020
Updated May 13, 2020, 5:27 pm IST
To provide stressed MSMEs with equity support, the government will facilitate the provision of Rs. 20,000 crore as subordinate debt
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)
 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, including MSMEs.

Sitharaman stated that borrowers with up to Rs 25 crore outstanding and Rs 100 crore turnover will be eligible for these. The loans will have a four year tenor with a moratorium of 12 months on principal payment, while interest will be capped, she added.

 

"100 per cent credit guarantee cover to banks and NBFCs on principal and interest. The scheme can be availed till October 31, 2020. 45 lakh units can resume business activity and safeguard jobs," the Finance Minister said.

Besides this, Sitharaman stated that to provide stressed MSMEs with equity support, the government will facilitate the provision of Rs. 20,000 crore as subordinate debt.

The announcements came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package amid nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

"Prime Minister laid out a comprehensive vision, and that vision was laid out after wide consultations with several sections of the society. Essentially this is to spur growth and to build a very self reliant India and that is why this whole initiative is called Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan," Sitharaman said.

"Five pillars of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat- economy, infrastructure, system, demography and demand. Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) India does not mean India is to be an isolationist country," she added.

She also informed that beginning today, over the next few days she along with the team will address media to put forth Prime Minister's vision.

"We shall not forget that we do have a responsibility towards the poor, needy, the migrant workers, divyang and the aged of the country," Sitharaman said.

