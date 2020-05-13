50th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

74,954

624

Recovered

24,896

443

Deaths

2,437

22

Maharashtra244275125921 Gujarat89043246537 Tamil Nadu8718205161 Delhi7639251286 Rajasthan40562378115 Madhya Pradesh39861860225 Uttar Pradesh3573175880 West Bengal2173612198 Andhra Pradesh2051105646 Punjab191417132 Telangana132682232 Jammu and Kashmir93445510 Karnataka92543331 Bihar8303826 Haryana78034211 Kerala5254894 Odisha437683 Chandigarh187283 Jharkhand172793 Tripura15220 Uttarakhand69461 Assam65401 Himachal Pradesh65353 Chhatisgarh59490 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1290 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business Economy 13 May 2020 IMF, World Bank urge ...
Business, Economy

IMF, World Bank urged to cancel debts of poor countries

REUTERS
Published May 13, 2020, 3:54 pm IST
Updated May 13, 2020, 3:54 pm IST
Widespread shutdowns aimed at containing virus are taking a huge toll on global economy, especially poor countries with weak health systems
More than 300 lawmakers urge IMF, World Bank to cancel poor countries' debt. (AFP Photo)
 More than 300 lawmakers urge IMF, World Bank to cancel poor countries' debt. (AFP Photo)

WASHINGTON: Over 300 lawmakers from around the world on Wednesday urged the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to cancel the debt of the poorest countries in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and to boost funding to avert a global economic meltdown.

The initiative, led by former U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Ilham Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, comes amid growing concern that developing countries and emerging economies will be devastated by the pandemic.

 

The virus has infected more than 4.2 million people globally and killed 287,349, a Reuters tally showed.

Widespread shutdowns aimed at containing the virus are taking a huge toll on the global economy, and especially poor countries with weak health systems, high debt levels and few resources to manage the dual health and economic crises.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday said the Fund was “very likely” to revise downward its forecast that global output would shrink by 3% in 2020, and said developing countries would need more than $2.5 trillion in financing to weather the storm.

Sanders said poor countries needed every cent to care for their people, instead of servicing the “unsustainable debts” they owe to the large international financial institutions.

Cancelling the debt of the poorest countries was “the very least that the World Bank, IMF and other international financial institutions should do to prevent an unimaginable increase in poverty, hunger, and disease that threatens hundreds of millions of people,” he said.

The lawmakers welcomed a move by the IMF to cover the debt service payments of 25 of the poorest countries for six months, but said further efforts were needed.

The World Bank has said it will look at ways to expand its support for the poorest countries, but warned waiving debt payments could harm its credit rating and undercut its ability to provide low-cost funding to members.

In the letter, parliamentarians from two dozen countries on all six continents, said debt service obligations of the poorest countries should be cancelled outright, instead of simply suspended, as agreed by the Group of 20 countries in April.

Failing to do so meant those countries would not be able to prioritize spending needed to fight the virus, which in turn could lead to continued disruption to global supply chains and financial markets, they wrote.

The lawmakers also urged the IMF’s Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass to support creation of trillions of dollars of new Special Drawing Rights, the currency of the IMF.

“An issuance of SDRs on the order of trillions of dollars will be required to avert major increases in poverty, hunger and disease,” wrote the lawmakers, who span a wide range of political affiliations and include former heads of state.

An SDR allocation is akin to a central bank “printing” new money and does not trigger big costs, but has been opposed by the United States, the IMF’s largest shareholder.

Omar said the United States should lead the effort to provide relief to the most vulnerable nations.

“All our destinies are linked. If we turn a blind eye to the suffering of people abroad, it will eventually harm us,” Omar said.

Other signatories include former British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Argentine lawmaker Carlos Menem, who enacted austerity measures when he served as president in the 1980s and 1990s.

...
Tags: imf, world bank, coronavirus, covid-19, poor countries
Location: United States, Washington, Vancouver


Related Stories

IMF approves debt relief for 25 poor countries to deal with pandemic

Latest From Business

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)

Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loan for businesses, MSMEs: Sitharaman

Some auto companies resume production after profit slumps on weak demand. (PTI Photo)

Top auto companies resume production after profit slumps on weak demand

Kotak Mahindra Bank reports 4% decline in Q4 net profit to Rs 1,952 crore. (PTI Photo)

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4% due to Covid19 related provisions

Ashok Leyland resumes production. (PTI Photo)

Ashok Leyland resumes production across India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
 

Girl in Bareilly, boy in Mumbai: Big fat shaadi goes online, clicking and streaming

This combination photo shows bride Keerti Narang posing for a picture at her home in Bareilly before her marriage with groom Sushen Dang who is seen dancing with his family in Mumbai, and a priest who solemnised the marriage sitting in Chhattisgarh. Under lockdown and far apart, Sushen Dang and Keerti Narang went online to say their marriage vows -- and pulled off a spectacular Indian wedding complete with thousands of guests and raucous Bollywood dancing. (Photo | AFP)
 

Thought H-1B workers had it great? Report says Google, Microsoft pay them below par

The report alleged that major US-based technology firms that hire H-1B workers directly had significant shares of their certified H-1B positions assigned as Level 1 or Level 2, the two lowest wage levels in fiscal 2019, both of which are below the local median wage.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loan for businesses, MSMEs: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)

India gets USD 1 billion loan from BRICS' New Development Bank to fight Covid19

The New Development Bank of the BRICS countries has fully disbursed USD one billion emergency assistance loan to India. (PTI File Photo)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman postpones meet with PSB chiefs to later this week

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)

SBI hikes home loan rates by up to 30 bps; other lenders may follow suit

State Bank of India hikes home loan rates by up to 30 basis points; other lenders may follow suit. (PTI Photo)

Covid19 impact: Retail inflation growth drops to a four-month low in March

Retail inflation growth eases to 5.91% in March. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham