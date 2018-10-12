search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

Rupee jumps over 3 weeks high, up 55 paise against US dollar

PTI
Published Oct 12, 2018, 7:03 pm IST
Updated Oct 12, 2018, 7:03 pm IST
The government on Thursday hiked the import duty on certain communication items.
Rising for the third straight day, the rupee strengthened by 55 paise to settle at 73.57 against the US dollar on Friday, marking its biggest gain in over three weeks as global crude prices eased and domestic indices staged a smart rebound.
 Rising for the third straight day, the rupee strengthened by 55 paise to settle at 73.57 against the US dollar on Friday, marking its biggest gain in over three weeks as global crude prices eased and domestic indices staged a smart rebound.

Mumbai: Rising for the third straight day, the rupee strengthened by 55 paise to settle at 73.57 against the US dollar on Friday, marking its biggest gain in over three weeks as global crude prices eased and domestic indices staged a smart rebound.

Steps taken by the government to curb non-essential imports and anticipation of more measures to attract foreign inflows have boosted sentiment in the market, traders said. The government on Thursday hiked the import duty on certain communication items, including base stations, to up to 20 per cent as part of efforts to check a widening current account deficit and shore up the rupee.

 

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex), the rupee opened on a strong note at 73.84 from Thursday's close of 74.12. It gained further ground to hit a high of 73.52 against the US dollar, driven by selling of the greenback by exporters and banks and easing crude oil prices. The domestic unit finally settled for the day at 73.57, up by 55 paise. This is its biggest gain since September 19, when it had jumped 61 paise.

According to Rohit Srivastava, Fund Manager – PMS, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, there is "expectations that the government will take action on the weak rupee". Forex dealers said bullish trend in the equity market as well as easing crude oil prices also supported the rupee's upward movement. Brent crude was trading at USD 80.65 per barrel.

The International Energy Agency on Friday revised lower its growth forecast for global oil demand for 2018 and 2019, citing high prices, trade tensions and a less favourable economic outlook. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex Friday posted its biggest single-day gain in 19 months, soaring over 700 points, as global markets rebounded after two straight sessions of losses.

The BSE Sensex settled up by 732.43 points, or 2.15 per cent, at 34,733.58. The broader Nifty ended the week at 10,472.50, up 237.85 points, or 2.32 per cent. Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 1,322.13 crore Friday, provisional data showed.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the dollar at 73.7967 per dollar. The reference rate for euro was fixed at 85.5545 and for the British pound at 97.6537. The reference rate for 100 Japanese yen was 65.67.

Tags: indian rupee, us dollar, foreign exchange, forex market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahindra Marazzo, Scorpio, XUV500 and more now available on lease

The Mahindra Marazzo as well as cars like the TUV300 and Scorpio can be leased from now onwards.
 

Investor wealth shoots up by Rs 2.98 lakh crore as stocks rally

Investor wealth soared by Rs 2.98 lakh crore on Friday as the BSE benchmark index zoomed over 700 points, largely in tandem with rebounding global markets. (Photo: PTI)
 

Software engineers most sought-after by companies in India: study

Software engineers and app developers are among the most sought-after professionals by companies across sectors in the country, says a report by professional networking platform LinkedIn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Will cause third World War if I join politics: Indra Nooyi

PepsiCo's India-born former CEO Indra Nooyi
 

Toddler loses eye to rare cancer after mum noticed she couldn't see while playing

Treatments were unsuccessful and Alice was forced to have her eye removed in June.
 

2018 Ford Aspire facelift vs Maruti Dzire: variants comparison

We will be comparing respective variants priced the closest for a fair comparison. Let’s see which one offers better value for your money.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

'New branch opening pace has come down owing to digital transactions'

The pace of opening new bank branches has come down since the last two-three years thanks to the rise in digital transactions.

Poor mining output drags IIP growth to 3-month low of 4.3 per cent in August

Industrial production growth slipped to a three-month low of 4.3 per cent in August mainly due to a sharp decline in the mining sector output and poor offtake of capital goods, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) data. (Photo: PTI)

Retail inflation for September jumps to 3.77 pc on rising fuel, food prices

India’s retail inflation rate slightly picked up to 3.77 percent in September, government data showed on Friday, driven by higher food and fuel prices and a depreciating rupee.

SBI chief sees bad loan provision falling after two quarters

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, sees its provision for bad loans remaining high for at least the next two quarters, after which it will start softening as it steps up efforts to improve asset quality, its chairman said on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Need coordinated action to minimise spillover effects of global risks: Garg

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham