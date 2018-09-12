search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

Retail inflation cools to 11-month low of 3.69 per cent in August

PTI
Published Sep 12, 2018, 6:02 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2018, 6:02 pm IST
The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 4.17 per cent in July and 3.28 per cent in August 2017.
Retail inflation cooled to an 11-month low of 3.69 per cent in August mainly due to a fall in prices of kitchen items, including fruits and vegetables, official data showed on Wednesday.
 Retail inflation cooled to an 11-month low of 3.69 per cent in August mainly due to a fall in prices of kitchen items, including fruits and vegetables, official data showed on Wednesday.

New Delhi: Retail inflation cooled to an 11-month low of 3.69 per cent in August mainly due to a fall in prices of kitchen items, including fruits and vegetables, official data showed on Wednesday.

The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 4.17 per cent in July and 3.28 per cent in August 2017. CPI inflation was at 3.58 per cent in October 2017 and has remained above RBI's targeted rate of 4 per cent since then.

 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be considering this set of data for formulating its next bi-monthly monetary policy on October 5. The central bank has been mandated to keep retail inflation at 4 per cent level (with a margin of 2 per cent on either side).

Tags: retail inflation, consumer price index, cpi inflation, reserve bank of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Arjun Kapoor called ‘molester’ on Twitter, hits back with fitting and relevant reply

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in a song in ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.’
 

Experts warn pregnant mothers not to eat a child's leftovers

Experts warn pregnant mothers not to eat a child's leftovers. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

7 smartphones with the best cameras till date

Manufacturers are going up to great extents with smarter Artificial Intelligence algorithms and triple camera setups to push the competition even further.
 

Man hides under woman’s bed for 14 hours; her boyfriend came home in middle of sex

The man, Kane, recounted his bizarre story to Australian radio presenters Jackie O and Beau Ryan on a show. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists explain why smokers are more susceptible to the flu

Scientists explain why smokers are more susceptible to the flu. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: From modak to kheer, desserts you can make this festival

Modaks are extremely popular in Maharashtra and there are numerous versions of this divine delicacy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

'Govt, RBI to do everything to check rupee slide to unreasonable levels'

The government and the RBI will do everything to ensure that the rupee does not depreciate to

HDFC Life elevates Vibha Padalkar as MD and CEO

HDFC Standard Life Insurance has elevated its executive director and chief financial officer, Vibha Padalkar, to the post of managing director and chief executive officer for a period of three years, effective Wednesday.

ICICI Bank warns of too much focus on tech-driven lending

Stating that people can

Exports up 19.21 per cent in Aug; trade deficit at USD 17.4 billion

Exports recorded a growth of 16.13 per cent, while the imports during the first five months of this fiscal grew by 17.34 per cent.

Banks asked to set up one platform for sale of loan defaulters’ assets

PSBs, along with the Indi¬an Banks’ Association, are in the process of launching an e-auction platform for st¬andardising details of properties to be auctioned. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham