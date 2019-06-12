Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Economy 12 Jun 2019 Government to come o ...
Business, Economy

Government to come out with rebuttal of ex-CEA's claims on GDP numbers

PTI
Published Jun 12, 2019, 4:41 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 4:57 pm IST
Arvind Subramanian, in a paper, said India's economic growth rate has been overestimated by around 2.5 percentage points.
"These are certainly issues that Arvind Subramanian must certainly have raised while he was working as CEA, though by his own admission, he has taken time to understand India's growth numbers and is still unsure", the EAC-PM said.
 "These are certainly issues that Arvind Subramanian must certainly have raised while he was working as CEA, though by his own admission, he has taken time to understand India's growth numbers and is still unsure", the EAC-PM said.

New Delhi: The Economic Advisory Council to the PM on Wednesday refuted the claims of former CEA Arvind Subramanian regarding overestimation of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers and said it will come out with a point-by-point rebuttal in due course.

Subramanian, in a paper, said India's economic growth rate has been overestimated by around 2.5 percentage points between 2011-12 and 2016-17 due to a change in methodology for calculating GDP.

 

The Economic Advisory Council will examine in detail the estimates made in Subramanian's paper and come out with a point-by-point rebuttal in due course, it said in a statement.

"At the moment, it is felt that any attempt to sensationalize what should be a proper academic debate is not desirable from the point of view of preserving the independence and quality of India's statistical systems, all of which the former CEA is familiar with," it said.

"These are certainly issues that Dr Subramanian must certainly have raised while he was working as CEA, though by his own admission, he has taken time to understand India's growth numbers and is still unsure", the EAC-PM added.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) had said it follows accepted procedures and methodologies for arriving at projections of national income, while rejecting the contention of the former chief economic adviser (CEA).

...
Tags: arvind subramanian, gross domestic product, gdp, economic advisory council
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

This was PFC's first issuance in the international market after acquiring the government's shareholding in REC, the company said in a BSE filing. (Representational Image)

Power Finance Corporation raises USD 1 bn from global market

Both Reliance Capital and Reliance Home Finance said they do 'not agree with the reasons given by PWC'.

Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance shares tumble up to 7 pc

After slumping over 300 points during the day, the BSE gauge pared some losses to settle 193.65 points, or 0.48 per cent, lower at 39,756.81.

Sensex slumps 194 points; Yes Bank tumbles over 3 per cent

Globally, spot gold was trading higher at USD 1,337 per ounce in New York amid escalation of trade war tension between the US and China. (Representational Image)

Gold prices bounce back by Rs 200; silver up Rs 330



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Monsoon romance: 5 steamy Bollywood moments that show rain is about passionate love

Steamy Bollywood moments. (Courtesy: YouTube)
 

Eat for free at this West Bengal restaurant if you are die-hard MS Dhoni fan

Shambhu Bose feeds every MS Dhoni fan for free, who visits his restaurant. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro to come with jaw-dropping price

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro will be priced at about USD 1,100 (about Rs 76,249) to USD 1,200 (Rs 83,181) for the 4G version.
 

Insane Apple iPhone 11 concept video has tons of surprises

Lee has also added features that aren’t a reality just yet such as an Air Battery Pack and an embedded Touch ID sensor on the Apple iPhone 11.
 

Israeli man uses avocado to loot USD 8,300 from two banks

However, later it was discovered that he had painted an avocado black to make it look like a grenade. (Photo: Representational)
 

ISRO unveils pictures of modules of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2

The Chandrayaan-2 has three modules Orbiter, Lander and Rover. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Government dismisses Ex-CEA's claim, says accepted norms used for GDP estimation

The MoSPI said Subramanian's overestimation of India's GDP growth is primarily based on an analysis of indicators, like electricity consumption, two-wheeler sales, commercial vehicle sales using an econometric model and associated assumptions. (Photo: ANI | File)

India defends methodology to measure economic growth

The country started measuring GDP by market prices instead of factor costs, to take into account gross value addition in goods and services as well as indirect taxes. (Photo: AP)

Only 13 pc employers in India have hiring plans July-Sep quarter: Survey

FPIs pour in Rs 7,095 crore in first week of June

The strong FPI inflow has taken the benchmark indices to their respective all-time highs with the S&P BSE Sensex closing above the 40,000 mark for the first time ever. (Photo: PTI)

RBI to focus on governance reforms in banks, non-banking sector in coming months: Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham