search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

Fuel prices may rise as Saudi Arabia won’t allow glut

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 12, 2018, 12:49 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2018, 12:49 am IST
Oil cos say no government directive to defer price hike.
The Cabinet eased rules for Coal India for extraction of natural gas lying below coal seams in its blocks in a bid to quickly boost production.
 The Cabinet eased rules for Coal India for extraction of natural gas lying below coal seams in its blocks in a bid to quickly boost production.

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia and International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday indicated that oil prices will continue to remain high forcing Indian consumers to shell out more money for petrol and diesel.

This even as state-run oil marketing companies IOC and HPCL denied reports that government has asked them to avoid raising the retail price of petrol and diesel in view of next month’s elections in Karnataka. 

 

According to reports Indian Oil (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) were asked to absorb up to `1 a litre hike. Shares of IOC fell as much as 7.6 per cent after the news of government asking oil firms to not raise prices broke. HPCL lost as much 8.3 per cent.

“No, we haven’t heard from the government anything (on dropping daily price revision),” IOC chairman Sanjiv Singh said.  

HPCL CMD M.K. Surana too said the company is not aware of any directive to oil companies not to pass on the rise in international oil prices.

Meanwhile indicating oil prices will rise, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister  Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday that the world’s biggest exporter of oil will not sit by and let another supply glut surface. He said that members of Opec are seeking a close balance between supply and demand. 

Energy minister from many countries are in India to participate in International Energy Forum, a gathering of oil producers and consumers. 

Opec, Russia and several other non-Opec producers began to cut supply in January 2017 in an effort to erase a global glut of crude that had built up since 2014. They have extended the pact until the end of 2018. “I think a lot of the glut has been cleared,” said Mr Falih. Brent crude was trading above $70 a barrel on Wednesday.

IEA also said that global oil demand will not peak in the near future and India’s vulnerability to high  prices will increase with surge in its crude oil imports.
Oil demand will continue to grow stronger this year, at about 1.5 million barrels per day, driven by petrochemicals and other sectors, IEA ED Fatih Birol said. “We are not going to see peak in oil demand very soon. I am now worried that we don’t have enough investment to meet oil demand growth,” he said. He said price spike is not good for anybody, especially for India, where the economy is heavily dependent on oil imports.

Tags: international energy agency, fuel prices




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10 things to know before going vegan

According to studies, the more gradually people transition to veganism, the more likely they are to stick to it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Food review: Digging into some decadent delicacies, home style

Eggless Choco Orange Lava Cake by FreshMenu.
 

‘Um... no’: Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

Durbin was among many senators who grilled Zuckerberg on what the social network collected on its users.
 

Weight loss may be an indicator of cancer

Unintended weight loss in people over 60 exceeded the three per cent risk threshold for urgent investigation in NICE guidelines. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Have you experienced Instagram's new 'Focus' feature?

Instagram noted that the update will be available as part of the app's latest version 39.0 for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.
 

Cauvery row: Homecoming cut short! CSK’s IPL 2018 matches moved out of Chennai

Just a day after Chennai Super Kings’ happy homecoming at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the last-over thriller on Tuesday, the cricket fans in Chennai are dealt with a big blow as MS Dhoni-led CSK’s home games are shifted out of the city following protests over Cauvery row. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Inflation likely slowed further in March, but above target: sources

Indian retail inflation expected to have eased to a five-month low in March.

Digital transformation to add USD 154 bn to India's GDP: Microsoft

Digital transformation in the country is expected to contribute about USD 154 billion to India's GDP by 2021, tech giant Microsoft on Wednesday said.

ADB sees 6 pc Asia growth but warns on risks from trade tensions

The Asian Development Bank lifted its outlook for growth in developing Asia this year thanks to a pick-up in the global export demand but it warned of risks from a potential China-US trade war.

IMF's Lagarde: Trade protectionism threatens economic growth

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde. (Photo: AP)

Banks’ joust with RBI on new NPA framework reaches House panel

Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham