Business Economy 12 Mar 2020 RBI asks state govts ...
Business, Economy

RBI asks state govts not to move deposits out of pvt banks; says money is safe

PTI
Published Mar 12, 2020, 6:31 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2020, 6:31 pm IST
The central bank requested state governments to reconsider any decision in this regard
Representative Image (PTI)
 Representative Image (PTI)

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked state governments not to transfer their deposits out of private sector banks saying apprehensions about the safety of deposits in private lenders are highly misplaced.

In a letter written to chief secretaries of all states, the central bank said moving deposits out of private sector banks could have implications for banking and financial sector stability.

 

The letter came after reports suggested that some state governments have advised government bodies and other entities under their jurisdiction to transfer their funds held with private sector banks to public sector lenders.

This follows the crisis at Yes Bank where the RBI has superseded the bank's board and placed restrictions on withdrawals.

“We strongly believe that such a move can have banking and financial sector stability implications,” the RBI wrote.

It requested state governments to reconsider any decision they might have taken in this regard or are in the process of taking such decision.

“The Reserve Bank has adequate powers to regulate and supervise the private sector banks and by using these powers, it has ensured that the depositors' money is entirely safe,” the letter said.

The RBI said the resolution of weak private sector banks in the past has been done in a manner that the depositors are not put to loss.

“It is precisely with a view to retaining depositors' confidence in private sector banks and mitigating their hardship that, after the imposition of a moratorium on Yes Bank Ltd, the RBI has drawn up a draft scheme without any delay and we are making every effort to expedite the finalisation of the scheme,” it added.

...
Tags: rbi board, central bank, bank sector, private sector banks, reserve bank of india, yes bank crsis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

RBI to offer USD 2 billion worth American dollars to soothe forex market

Latest From Business

Mobile phones, man-made clothes likely to go costly. (PTI)

GST on cellphones, fertiliser, man-made fabric, garments may be hiked to 18 pc

Representative Image (PTI)

Retail inflation eases to 6.58 percent in Feb

Representative Image (PTI)

SBI gets approval to invest Rs 7,250 cr in Yes Bank

Reserve Bank of India (Photo- PTI)

RBI to offer USD 2 billion worth American dollars to soothe forex market



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Virus impacts global economy, raises concerns of job wrecking recessions

A man wearing a mask rides a scooter in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Italy is mulling even tighter restrictions on daily life and has announced billions in financial relief to cushion economic shocks from the coronavirus. AP photo

Moody's Investors Service cut its growth forecast for India to 5.3 per cent

Representational image (Twitter)

SBI gets approval to invest Rs 7,250 cr in Yes Bank

Representative Image (PTI)

RBI to offer USD 2 billion worth American dollars to soothe forex market

Reserve Bank of India (Photo- PTI)

Coronavirus compounds recession risk as Japan's economy shrinks

Pedestrians walk in front of a quotation board displaying the share price numbers of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on March 9, 2020. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham