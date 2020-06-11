79th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

287,166

8,852

Recovered

140,979

5,129

Deaths

8,107

241

Maharashtra94041445163438 Tamil Nadu3684119333326 Delhi3281012245984 Gujarat21554147431347 Uttar Pradesh116106971321 Rajasthan116008569259 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal93283779432 Karnataka6041286269 Bihar5698293434 Andhra Pradesh5247286978 Haryana5209180745 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana41111817156 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala216290518 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Business Economy 11 Jun 2020 Turn crisis into opp ...
Business, Economy

Turn crisis into opportunity, says PM Modi; reiterates self-reliance

PTI
Published Jun 11, 2020, 11:35 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2020, 12:28 pm IST
PM Modi said that the government has reformed many sectors, it is now time for indsutry and youth to take benefit of those reforms
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers the inaugural address of the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) via video conferencing.  Amid many challenges that the country is facing, PM Modi reiterated his dream for self reliant India and said that Indians must now work to turn the crisis at hand into an opportunity.

"I see people thinking kaash (I wish) we were self-reliant in medical equipment, I wish we were self-reliant in manufacturing PPE kits, I wish we were self-reliant in defence production, I wish we were self-reliant in manufacturing all that we buy or consume. I see countless such kaash in Indians today. The solution to all this can only come from atma nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)," said Narendra Modi during the session.

 

PM Modi said that the government has reformed many sectors, it is now time for industry and youth to come forward and take benefit of those reforms.

"When we buy something from our local traders, we don’t only encourage India’s self-reliance, we value the labour as well, also self-reliance starts from family. Every child is told to become self-reliant once they reach the age of 18," said PM Modi.

"Have to take steps to ensure that products which we are forced to import from elsewhere are manufactured in India," said PM Modi.

Speaking at the event, PM modi said that every Indian has been dreaming of self- reliance in various sector such as aviation, defence etc.

Prime Minister said that the Digital India initiative has helped India's have nots category as they now have access to DBT accounts etc.

India is currently challenging multiple challenges such as coronavirus, cyclones, earthquakes etc, he said.

Earlier this month,the prime minister delivered the inaugural address on the occasion the 125th anniversary of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). During the session, PM Modi said that India is on the path to regaining economic growth as the country enters the phase of ‘Unlock-1’ to gradually lift Covid-19 lockdown measure and boost economic activity.

...
Tags: modi conference, pm video conference, pm address, narendra modi, pm modi, indian chamber of commerce (icc), pm narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


