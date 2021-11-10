Business Economy 10 Nov 2021 India invites GCC Na ...
Business, Economy

India invites GCC Nations to invest in sustainable energy sectors

ANI
Published Nov 10, 2021, 1:58 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2021, 1:58 pm IST
The PM had announced that India would be having 500 GWs of Renewable energy by 2030 and GCC nations can capitalize on this opportunity
Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai & Deputy Commissioner General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai along with other delegates. (ANI Photo)
 Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai & Deputy Commissioner General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai along with other delegates. (ANI Photo)

Dubai: India invited the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries yesterday to invest in the sustainable energy sectors in the country, which is one of the major focus areas of the government.

Addressing the representatives of the GCC countries at India pavilion EXPO2020 Dubai, Vipul, Joint Secretary, Gulf, MEA said that India's sustainable energy sector has immense opportunities, and the Government of India has taken a series of measures, including increasing the FDI limits along with opening up of the sectors like defence, telecom and insurance.

 

He added that Prime Minister had announced that India would be having 500 GWs of Renewable energy by 2030 and GCC nations can capitalize on this opportunity. "We need to evolve our areas of cooperation, and the platforms required for this purpose like business technology corridors will be important. The theme of EXPO 2020 itself helps us take our relations forward and look into sectors that come under - Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity," he said, adding that, "Essentially, sustainability technology like renewable and hydrogen energy, electric vehicles, and health technology are the potential areas of cooperation and partnership."

 

Vipul said it is expected that by 2025, India will attract FDI of up to USD 120-160 bn annually, and Gulf countries are best placed to exploit this opportunity given our relations, and our cultural connect. India already has a large market with highly talented workforce along with a focus on predictability in the business environment, he added.

"There will be a continuous strengthening of India-GCC relations and that would provide an enabling environment for businesses to succeed," Vipul added.

Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai & Deputy Commissioner General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai said that the Govt of Dubai recently collaborated with the Govt. of J&K to invest in the state. This is a huge opportunity for all the GCC countries as well. "Expo 2020 is a great opportunity for all of us and we should collectively come forward to utilize this to drive economic growth, economic recovery and revival," he added.

 

Inviting Indian companies to invest in the GCC nations Nasser Alaqil, VP Strategic Partnerships and Government Affairs, National Companies Promotion Program, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said that India and Saudi Arabia are on a growth path and the business relationships are continuously improving with the changing dynamic world. "We look forward to the strengthening of India-Saudi ties," he added.

Bader Ali, Regional Director, MENA & Asia - Investment Origination, Bahrain EDB said that India and Bahrain relations have become stronger, and business always comes when there is a right opportunity.

 

Haura Al Wahaibi, Director of Investment Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Oman said that the country is a gateway to the gulf. "Recently we announced 50 different investment opportunities and we would like to receive interest from companies across India. We want Oman to be a place where business can come grow and thrive," she said.

Eng Abdulbasit Al Ajji from Qatar said, "Qatar has developed sustainable and rapid economic growth through dynamic strategy and modifying several legislations. Infrastructure, energy, IT are sectors where we want to partner like India along with the human resources."

 

Bashayer Al Usaimi, Head of Projects Evaluation and Incentives Granting Section, Kuwait Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) said that the country provides incentives like IT and custom duty exemption for investors and soon allocation of land will be part of future planning to attract investments. "Kuwait has a vision 2035 which includes potential sectors like renewable energy, healthcare, education, environmental services," she added.

Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Chair, FICCI-India Arab Council, Member of FICCI's National Executive Committee and Chairman, Sun International, India said that the region provides immense opportunity for investment partnerships in sectors like renewable energy, health sector, pharma, Information Technology, Start-ups. "We see immense opportunities for building business technology corridors between India and GCC and likewise the rise of engagement of women through entrepreneurship between India and GCC giving altogether new direction of partnerships," he added.

 

Abdullah Albasha AlNoaimi, Commercial Attache to India, UAE said that there are endless opportunities for mutual collaboration in the realm of woman entrepreneurship between the GCC and India.

Ram Ramachandran, Senior VP & Head Middle East and Africa, Tech Mahindra; Pawan Kumar Vadlamani, General Manager, Berger Paints Emirates Ltd LLC Co; Abby Chan, VP, Business Development, Qatar Financial Centre; Kaleem Mohammed Al Yaqooby, CEO, Harweel Integrated, Oman; Faisal Al Shalwai, CFA, Head of Investment Opportunities Development, NCCP; Harjinder Kaur Talwar, MD & CEO, Comvision India Pvt. Ltd. & Member, National Board of MSME, Ministry of MSME; Former President, FICCI Ladies Organisation; Nada Bassam, CEO, Taiseer Platform-Omade, Oman and Dr. Siddeek Ahmed, CMD, ERAM Group, Saudi Arabia & Co-Chair, FICCI India-Arab Council also shared their perspective on the India-GCC opportunities.

 

...
Tags: gulf cooperation council (gcc), sustainable energy
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai


Latest From Business

The Economic Survey 2020-21 had projected GDP growth of 11 per cent during the current financial year. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

India on way to becoming fastest growing economy in world: FinMin report

Falguni Nayar (C-L), managing director and CEO of Nykaa, an online marketplace for beauty and wellness products, along with her daughter Advaita (C-R) attends the company's IPO listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

Nykaa shares make dream debut; list at over 79 per cent premium

Basic price, which includes the cost of oil plus freight, varies between Rs 52.01 a litre in Chennai to Rs 59.89 in Ladakh. (PTI file photo)

Total tax on petrol down to 50 pc, diesel to 40 pc after duty cuts

Brown label ATMs are those in which the ATM machine is owned by the service provider but the cash management and connectivity to banking networks is supplied by a sponsor bank. — Representational image/DC

Banks increasingly outsourcing ATMs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

India on way to becoming fastest growing economy in world: FinMin report

The Economic Survey 2020-21 had projected GDP growth of 11 per cent during the current financial year. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Petrol, diesel prices will increase again in coming months: Energy expert

Taneja believes that petrol and diesel should be included in GST so that more relief can be obtained and there will be more transparency. (PTI Photo)

GST surges to Rs 1.30 lakh cr in Oct; second highest collection since launch

In addition, it said, the action against individual tax evaders is a result of the multipronged approach followed by the GST Council. (DC)

Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 266

However, there is no increase in rates of domestic LPG cylinders. (PTI Photo)

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fourth consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->