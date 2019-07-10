Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Business Economy 10 Jul 2019 Fiscal challenges co ...
Business, Economy

Fiscal challenges continue: Moody's Investors Service

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | FALAKNAAZ SYED
Published Jul 10, 2019, 2:10 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 2:43 am IST
The hike in customs duties on certain imported products will increase the competitiveness of domestic producers.
It said that the budget announcements are credit positive for public sector banks, non-bank finance companies (NBFCs), the infrastructure sector, property developers, some domestic producers and securitization transactions.
 It said that the budget announcements are credit positive for public sector banks, non-bank finance companies (NBFCs), the infrastructure sector, property developers, some domestic producers and securitization transactions.

Mumbai: International rating agency Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday warned that weak growth prospects for India will complicate the government's fiscal consolidation efforts, weighing on the sovereign's credit quality.

Simultaneously delivering on fiscal consolidation and raising incomes will be extremely challenging for India's authorities, particularly since growth is likely to remain weak over the coming year, Moody's said in a statement.

 

It said that this conclusion was made after analyzing India's full budget for the fiscal year ending March 2020 - announced on July 5, - which showed that the budget targeted a slightly lower deficit of 3.3 per cent of GDP for fiscal 2019 than what the government had predicted in the interim budget in February, but also a more gradual decline in government debt.

It said that the budget announcements are credit positive for public sector banks, non-bank finance companies (NBFCs), the infrastructure sector, property developers, some domestic producers and securitization transactions.

"Specifically, a material Rs 70,000 crore capital infusion into public sector banks and a temporary credit guarantee facility to alleviate tight liquidity for NBFCs are measures that are credit positive for the relevant entities and should encourage the flow of credit to the economy and support growth," the rating agency said.

The hike in customs duties on certain imported products will increase the competitiveness of domestic producers, while new incentives for the purchase of affordable homes will be credit positive for Indian property developers. And plans to increase public spending on infrastructure and expand funding sources to these companies are credit positive for the sector, it said.

As for the funding support and regulatory strengthening for the NBFC sector, such measures are credit positive for Indian securitization deals because funding support reduces the risk that NBFCs will face liquidity shortfalls that disrupt their ability to collect repayments on loans backing asset-backed securities and residential mortgage-backed securities.

However, any reductions in the government's stakes in oil companies could lower Moody's assessment of official support for these firms, a credit negative for the sector, it said.

...
Tags: fiscal consolidation, public sector banks, non-bank finance companies, customs duties, moodys investors service


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

The SUV is equipped with a 39.2kWh lithium-ion battery to provide an ARAI-rated laboratory range of 452 km per charge.

Hyundai launches India’s first all-electric SUV

During the last four years, the growth in residential prices in most of the top eight cities of India has been below retail inflation growth and the gap has progressively increased since H1 2016.

City residential realty prices up 9 per cent

The legacy issues are being dealt with separately. Those are more of administrative nature, we are already working on that,

New administrative mechanism to resolve startup legacy issues

The court observed that according to the report submitted by local commissioners who inspected the warehouses of the e-commerce platforms, also including 1MG and healthkart, the conditions of the goods had been changed.

Delhi High Court asks e-commerce players to keep off direct marketers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vadodara residents to develop drainage on their own; want PM Modi to lay foundation

Bhayli residents protesting in Vadodara. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: NCP workers throw crabs at state minister’s residence over dam breach comment

NCP general secretary Jitendra Awhad said the BJP-led state government was shameless, and Sawant was trying to protect the contractor who was responsible for the tragedy. (Photo: ANI video screengrab)
 

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

Situated at a height of 3,888 metres above sea-level, the Amarnath shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that is believed to symbolise the mythical powers of Lord Shiva. (Photo: Instagram video screengrab | @itbp_official)
 

I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double: Tamannaah on buying flat at high price

Tamannaah Bhatia.
 

Apple iPhone 11 processor will absolutely destroy Android’s best

Apple A13 will greatly enhance the CPU multi-core performance and GPU. (iPhone concept)
 

Hyundai launches first long-range electric vehicle Kona in India

EVs are extremely expensive which require economies of scale to make them affordable for mass adoption.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Govt to take into account risks associated with sovereign bonds: CEA

Speaking on the concerns of the foreign portfolio investors on the increased surcharge on income tax, K V Subramanian said,

PCI says abolishing MDR charges to dry up investment capital, kill revenue source

To encourage digital payments, Sitharaman had also announced to levy 2 per cent TDS on cash withdrawal of more than Rs 1 crore in an year from a bank account. (Photo: Representational | ANI)

India likely to raise funds from interest-soft overseas markets

Now, for the first time, the government is noting the very, very soft interest rates in overseas markets. So, why would we not do that (borrow from overseas), said Dinesh Kanabar, Chief Executive of the Mumbai-based Dhruva Advisors LLP. (Photo: Representational)

India probes alleged dumping of flat rolled steel products from 15 nations

Indian Stainless Steel Development Association, Jindal Stainless, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) and Jindal Stainless Steelway have filed an application before the directorate alleging dumping of the products from companies of these nations. (Photo: Representational)

Housing sales in 8 major cities up 4 pc in Jan-Jun; supply rises by 21 pc: Report

The India sales improved by 4 per cent in H1 2019 making this the third consecutive quarter to record sales improvements, said Knight Frank India Executive Director (North) Mudasir Zaidi. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham